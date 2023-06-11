Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV, X-Men | Tagged: disney, inhuman, krakoa, ms marvel, mutant, The Marvels. marvel, x-men

What If… Marvel Make Ms Marvel Even More Like The MCU Version?

Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel died a hero's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26. But when she comes back, will her powers be like the MCU version?

Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel died a hero's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26. She is to be feted in the upcoming Fallen Friend #1 from Marvel Comics. And is expected to be the lead the new "Classified" series launching in September which Bleeding Cool reported will be called Reborn Anew. I've been hearing some rather entertaining rumours as to how this might be achieved. And if true, I've realised that this might be a way to make her even more like the MCU version of Ms Marvel who appeared in the Disney+ TV series and the upcoming movie The Marvels played by Iman Vellani.

In the comics, Ms Marvel basically has powers derived from her Inhuman heritage that combine those of Mister Fantastic and Ant-Man. She is able to increase and decrease her size as well as stretch her body into all manner of shapes. This was deemed a little too expensive for the TV version, who gave her artefact-derived powers that create crystalline force fields which mirror some of her comic book counterpart's powers, creating large fists, feet and the like.

The TV series also revealed that was a mutant, and the theory first posited by Bleeding Cool has been that Ms Marvel will be resurrected by the X-Men with the Krakoan protocols for the X-Men's upcoming Hellfire Gala, somehow turning her into a mutant along the way, so that the comic book version matches the screen version.

But there's a theory shared with Bleeding Cool as to how this will happen in the upcoming comics. And Bleeding Cool may have come up with another way that this could make her more like the television version.

The theory goes that in earlier issues of the X-Men, Xeno, The Man With The Peacock Tattoo used DNA-gathering robotic mosquitoes were used against mutants to collect their blood to create weaponised soldiers. Ms Marvel was fighting alongside mutants Wolverine and Armor against a swarm attack in Wolverine & Ms Marvel #1 last year.

Somehow along the way, Armor's blood was transferred to Ms Marvel's unique shape-shifting system staying dormant. And so when Scott Summers' whose teenage time-travelling self was on the same team, The Champions, as Ms Marvel, decides to bring back Kamala Khan for the Hellfire Gala, he can remind everyone that the X-Men in that self-same mosquito attack issue said they owed her.

And while those DNA samples were taken by Xeno, they did resemble Mister Sinister's own DNA robotic mosquito from Hellions #6.

Might they have been his mosquitos all along? Did they return to Sinister with her DNA from that day, mixed with Armor? And with Sinister in the pit, and The Beast gone rogue, did less than exacting hands manage the DNA transfer?

Either way, she could get brought back by a system that interprets the DNA of Armor as part of Ms Marvel. And which overwrites her Inhuman genes with mutant ones. What does that mean for comic book/TV/movie synergy? it means a) that Ms Marvel will be a mutant but also b) that she will have powers to create constructs around her body, like the X-Men member Armor.

And very much like the Ms Marvel of the big and small screen. Now there are theories upon theories here, supposition upon supposition. This is, currently, an imaginary story. But then, aren't they all?

