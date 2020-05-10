Renée Kurilla's First Graphic Novel, The Flower Garden, For 2022

Renée Kurilla was the lead artist at FableVision Studios for nearly ten years., before becoming a full-time children's book illustrator living just south of Boston. She has worked on the likes of Orangutanka: A Story In Poems by Margarita Engle for Holt, The Pickwicks' Picnic by Carol Brendler for Clarion, and the Ada Lace series by Emily Calandrelli from Simon & Schuster. You can see a lot of her work right here, but what you can't see is her new graphic novel, written and drawn by herself. She states that she loves drawing nature, animals, and working on projects that require a little bit of research. Which is The Flower Garden in a nutshell, a young-reader graphic novel about two friends who discover a world of magic in their own backyard, and Renee's first as both author and illustrator. Publication is scheduled for spring 2022.

Renée Kurilla posted on social media "It feels like a strange time to share this book news, but it is a little glimmer of hope for me. ☀️ THE FLOWER GARDEN, my next book as both author and illustrator was announced in Publisher's Weekly yesterday. It's a young graphic novel about friendship and magic and…well, you'll be able to see more in Spring of 2022."

Courtney Code, an editor at Abrams has bought world rights to the book. Code has previously published Renée Kurilla's work on Chicks Rule! written by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen. The sequel, Chicks Rock! is due from Abrams in 2021. Code has also worked on Manhattan by Jennifer Thermes, How I Learned to Fall Out of Trees by Vincent X. Kirsch, and The Derby Daredevils series by Kit Rosewater and Sophie Escabasse for Abrams.

Renée Kurilla's agent Jennifer Rofé at the Andrea Brown Literary Agency managed the deal.