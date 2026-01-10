Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: frankenstein, groo, hellboy, Resident Alien

Resident Alien Finale In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2026 Solicits

Resident Alien gets its finale In Dark Horse Comics' Full April 2026 solicits alongside new Frankenstein, Groo and Hellboy

Article Summary Resident Alien reaches its long-awaited series finale with One More for the Road from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse

Dark Horse celebrates 40 years with a return to printed catalogs in April 2026, spotlighting new and classic titles

April 2026 solicits reveal new Hellboy, Frankenstein, Groo, and Umbrella Academy adventures alongside Resident Alien

Key series like Tomb Raider, Lands Unknown, Knight City, and Avatar also conclude dramatic story arcs this spring

Dark Horse Comics will be returning to a print edition of the solicits and solicitations in April 2026, with comics on sale in July and books in August, for their fortieth anniversary of being founded by Mike Richardson. "This is a great tool to help retailers and fans who want a physical catalog to preview and order the upcoming titles from Dark Horse Comics," confirmed Stuart Schreck, Director of Sales, Direct Market. "We are making it easier for everyone to know what Dark Horse has to offer."" The printed editions are now available to order, beginning with the April Catalogue, which will feature comics on sale in July and books on sale in August. And along with their regular April 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the new Frankenstein: New World: The Speed Of Darkness#1 from Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski and Peter Bergting, a Hellboy In Love: Black Eyes oneshot by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Alex Nieto, a new Groo: The Prophecy #1 by Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier, and the finale of Resident Alien: One For The Road by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse

THE SPEED OF

DARKNESS

ALSO FEATURING:

GROO: THE PROPHECY #1

A new Groo tale of prophecy and

catastrophe—as only Groo brings!

RESIDENT ALIEN VOLUME

10: ONE MORE FOR

THE ROAD ONE-SHOT

The series grand finale to

the hit sci-fi series!

MONTHLY CATALOG

JANUARY 2026

FRANKENSTEIN: NEW WORLD—THE SPEED OF DARKNESS #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801564500111

Mike Mignola (W)

Christopher Golden (W)

Thomas Sniegoski (W)

Peter Bergting (A) (Cover A)

THE THIRD MINISERIES OF FRANKENSTEIN: NEW WORLD FEATURES THE RETURN OF CREATIVE TEAM MIKE MIGNOLA, CHRISTOPHER GOLDEN, THOMAS SNIEGOSKI, PETER BERGTING, MICHELLE MADSEN, AND CLEM ROBINS! Called by Liz Sherman in visions to save the new world, Frankenstein and Lilja begin using Vril energy to try and find her. But the earth is being corrupted by a parasitic and powerful evil, and their time to stop it is running out.

This third miniseries of Frankenstein: New World features the return of creative team Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski, Peter Bergting, Michelle Madsen, and Clem Robins taking readers to a future as dangerous as it is enchanting, from the world of Hellboy.

• Third series in Frankenstein: New World!

• Continuing the story post-B.P.R.D.!

• Four-issue series.

HELLBOY IN LOVE: BLACK EYES ONE-SHOT

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801565200111

Mike Mignola (W)

Christopher Golden (W)

Alex Nieto (A) (Cover A)

Clem Robins (L)

A cozy visit with retired B.P.R.D. agents Archie and Margaret takes a chilly turn when Hellboy and Anastasia investigate the local ghost, whose wails, once only legendary, have been disturbing their quaint village with more and more urgency.

• A B.P.R.D. reunion, complete with a ghostly encounter.

• A great Hellboy in Love jumping-on point.

GROO: THE PROPHECY #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801562100111

Sergio Aragonés (W) (A) (Cover A)

Mark Evanier (W)

Carrie Strachan (C)

Groo and Rufferto travel far over the land and across an ocean to get away from those who fear Groo and his infamous bad luck. Our hungry pair of adventurers seems to be running toward catastrophe, though! The priestess Sybilia has visions of terror after terror arriving to her village—with only Groo also arriving to seemingly save her townspeople! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver another wild Groo ride, with Eisner Award–winning lettering by Stan Sakai and exquisite colors by Carrie Strachan!

• A new Groo tale of prophecy and catastrophe—as only Groo brings!

• By hilarious comics maestro Sergio Aragonés with longtime collaborator Mark Evanier!

• Four-issue series.

RESIDENT ALIEN VOLUME 10: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD ONE-SHOT

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801563800111

Peter Hogan (W)

Steve Parkhouse (A) (Cover A)

Former federal agent Jones and the alien representatives from Harry's home planet are inviting nations beyond the US to work with them in helping Earth join the Circle of Worlds. Meanwhile in Patience, Harry covers for Ethan at the clinic, but danger is closing in. Will Harry's secret finally be revealed? Find out in this one-shot finale, as Hogan and Parkhouse's hit sci-fi series comes to a close!

• The series grand finale to the hit sci-fi series!

• Hogan and Parkhouse find their curious, compassionate alien with a family and otherworldly visitors!

• From the writer of Tom Strong and the artist of the classic The Bojeffries Saga!

AMERICAN CAPER #6

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801474700611

Dan Houser (W)

Lazlow (W)

David Lapham (A)

Lee Loughridge (C)

Tyler Boss (Cover A)

A ballad of predators, prey, and performance-enhancing drugs. Aaron Olds sends Orson to Marty's ranch on a slightly salacious mission. William visits his angry daughter Arabella in Brooklyn before attending a woke opera with his boss. Marnie machine-guns a few memories. And the FBI begins to put the pieces together just as a terrifying cartel hitman castrates their case.

• Ongoing series.

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #6

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801458700611

Ethan Sacks (W)

Salvatore Porcaro (A) (Cover A)

Michael Atiyeh (C)

Michael Heisler (L)

A beyond-the-screen adventure set before the events of the award-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water! With multiple defeats weighing on Jake and the Na'vi, morale is shaken and hopelessness is beginning to set in. What can they do against such a heavily armed and armored foe? After facing Bukowski and his soldiers again, Jake calls the retreat, but does he have a new strategy in mind that may turn the tide?

• Features new villains and fan-favorite heroes!

• Series finale!

LANDS UNKNOWN: THE SKINLESS MAN #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801507200211

Ben Stenbeck (W) (A) (Cover A) Dave Stewart (C)

Clem Robins (L)

The Skinless Man leaves a trail of bodies in his wake as he pursues the warlocks who betrayed him—but each time he fells one foe, another appears in his path. He will fight against his fate in battle after bloody battle in this gruesome conclusion!

"The Skinless Man" marks Stenbeck's first story in the horror-fantasy Lands Unknown universe, co-created with Hellboy's Mike Mignola.

• Series finale!

LEONIDE THE VAMPYR: THE HOUSE OF YONDA #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801510200211

Mike Mignola (W) Rachele Aragno (A) (Cover A)

Dave Stewart (C) Clem Robins (L)

A mystified doctor finds that the seed left by the vampire girl has begun to sprout and travels to return the mysterious new flower to the girl's ancestral home for answers about her horrifying origins. But the pull he feels toward her family castle may be for a more nefarious reason than he realizes . . .

Leonide the Vampyr returns in this two-part story from Mike Mignola and Rachele Aragno that will follow the search for the missing girl to her ancestral home—and expose her horrifying heritage.

• Series finale!

CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801488400411

Mike Mignola (W) Rae Allen (W) (A) (Cover A)

Clem Robins (L)

Carmen's adversaries appeal to an ancient monster to help their cause in this explosive conclusion!

Writer/artist Rae Allen (The Manderfield Devil, Town with a Million Eyes) joins the Hellboy universe in this paranormal western adventure set in 1870s New Mexico territory!

• Series finale!

KNIGHT CITY #3

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801473000311

Matt Kindt (W) (C)

David Lapham (A) (Cover A)

Josh Reed (L)

A brand-new action-adventure series by BRZRKR's Matt Kindt and Stray Bullets' David Lapham that's Fight Club meets Superman.

The bombastic conclusion as our titular superman has to decide if he is truly committed to being the hero the world counts on or if he wants to live as a mortal man and enjoy a calm and beautifully average life. This issue asks the question—who sacrifices more? The mortal man who risks his life to save the world or the indestructible being who risks nothing but his own personal happiness?

• Series finale!

POWERS 25 #8

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801445700811

Brian Michael Bendis (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Nick Filardi (C) Joshua Reed (L)

Another all-new blistering Eisner award–winning chapter of the cops-and-capes epic from the creators behind Jessica Jones and Blue Book. And this issue is a doozy.

After the shocking choices she has made behind the scenes, we flash back twenty-five years in the life of the now-controversial powers Detective Kutter to discover how the lessons of the original Powers detectives have affected every part of her life.

This is an all-new look at the superhero genre from the original POWERS creators Bendis and Oeming. All this and another fun-filled behind-the-scenes look at the twenty-five-year legacy of the POWERS comic.

• Twelve-issue series.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801489100211

George Mann (W)

Partha Pratim (A)

Jagdish Kumar (A)

Michael Atiyeh (C)

Jake Bartok (Cover A)

On their way to investigate a mysterious comms disturbance, the Pathfinder team is caught in a hyperspace abnormality! As the abnormality and its monstrous inhabitants threaten to trap the Pathfinders forever, they send a desperate distress call into the galaxy . . . and the answer comes in the form of a fan-favorite High Republic character! Can the team escape before they are lost to the darkness between the stars?

• Return to the High Republic! Set twenty years after the end of Phase II, when Republic Pathfinders explored the farthest, and most dangerous, reaches of the galaxy!

• Six-issue series.

TOUCHED BY A DEMON #3

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801491400311

Kristen Gudsnuk (W) (A) (Cover A)

B&Z's Life Coach "client of the week" is a girlfriendless office worker. Reinvigorated by his conversation with Father Angelo, Bifrons tries a more hands-off, tool-based approach to saving humans' souls. Will Bifrons's new strategy help his client find love, or will he be doomed to rot in Hell?

• Four-issue series.

MASTERMINDS #5

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801435800511

Zack Kaplan (W) Stephen Thompson (A) (Cover A)

Thiago Rocha (C) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

Final Level. As Edward crashes the last round in the game, he must face the Mastermind of his initiation. But can he outsmart the society's most dangerous challenge yet to finally join their ranks, and if so, will he be willing to pay the price?

• Are you ready for the last level? Join Zack Kaplan and Stephen Thompson for the mind-bending finale of their latest series!

TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801490700411

Casey Gilly (W)

Antonio Di Caprio (A) (Cover A)

Eren Angiolini (C)

AndWorld (L)

It's the final showdown! Lara and Anna have stumbled right into the Postulant's monstrous hands. Outgunned and outmanned, Lara may have finally met her match! Connections to the past are revealed and myth becomes manifest in the thrilling finale to Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts!

• Series finale!

THE WITCHER: BLOOD STONE #3

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801451800311

Daniel Freedman (W)

Pius Bak (A) (Cover A)

Roman Titov (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

With a mere touch, the town descends into madness! The dwarven treasure is an illusion, but consumed by greed and obsession, the townsfolk turn on Geralt in a murderous rampage. Can the curse be broken or have they reaped what they have sowed?

• Four-issue series.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801420400411

Gerard Way (W)

Gabriel Bá (A) (Cover A)

Dave Stewart (C)

Nate Piekos (L)

I've heard a rumor that immersing oneself in work can sometimes serve as a way to avoid confronting family problems. Allison will discover that sooner or later, and she'll have to face the mistakes of her past. Perhaps that's what Jennifer's visions are trying to tell her as well. And maybe the Sparrows should know that no president of the United States is ever safe whenever we have a chimpanzee dressed up as Marilyn Monroe.

• A brand-new Umbrella Academy series directly following the events of Hotel Oblivion.

• Six-issue series.

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITō '84 #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Apr 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801508900211

Zack Rosenberg (W)

Jared Cullum (A) (C) (Cover A)

The crew is reunited; the target is in sight. A high-stakes heist promises a new beginning, but when the job goes sideways, a relentless chase erupts across Osaka. Now, with the cops closing in and an even more dangerous foe on their tail, Kaitō must outwit his enemies—and confront a chilling vision from his past that could unravel everything he's fighting for.

• A brand-new era of Usagi Yojimbo!

• Features Miyamoto Usagi's descendent in 1984.

• A heist for a legendary spear possessed by evil.

• Five-issue series.

THE ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N. VOLUME 1

112pgs • $19.99 • May 5, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747880

James Robinson (W)

Phil Hester (A)

Marc Deering (A)

The year is 1901.

Now Lumen must accept her bloodline as a Nemo and become a true heroine, as she learns to navigate her grandfather's amazing steampunk existence full of incredible inventions and terrifying dangers. These perils, threatening both her and the world at large, stem from a group of villains, all from other late-nineteenth-century adventure novels, combining into a cabal intent on world domination.

So with Earth at stake, Lumen's first murderous foe from among that cabal is another Verne creation: Robur The Conqueror, whose lethal goal is the destruction of Paris.

Lumen N's exciting life of adventure begins here, with each new exploit that she finds herself a part of wilder and more exciting than the last!

Collects The Adventures of Lumen N. #1–#4.

A BRAND-NEW STEAMPUNK COMICS ADVENTURE FROM THE HIT STARMAN WRITER!

DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER

96pgs • $19.99 • May 26, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750903

Kyle Starks (W)

Piotr Kowalski (A)

From the co-creators of the hit metahorror comedy Where Monsters Lie, Eisner-nominated Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid, Lobo) and Piotr Kowalski (Bloodborne), comes this dark revenge-horror comics series that's The Crow meets John Wick.

Something terrible has happened. For forty days she was tortured by five men and left for dead—but she will get her revenge on each and every one of them. And it will be bloody. An event that takes her on a strange and violent supernatural path of payback through bizarre encounters with ex-hitmen, sadistic art enthusiasts, and literal devils.

A new dark horror four-issue series from the creators of Where Monsters Lie, Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid) and Piotr Kowalski (Let This One Be a Devil), that's perfect for fans of The Crow, revenge horror, and violent, well-deserved retribution.

Collects Devil on my Shoulder #1–#4.

For mature audiences.

THE EC ARCHIVES: THE COMPLETE EXTRA

176pgs • $19.99 • May 12, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754154

Johnny Craig (W) (A)

Colin Dawkins (W)

John Severin (A)

Reed Crandall (A)

Daring stories of cub reporters and grizzled newshounds, across the country and around the world! Collecting the complete run of Extra in a new affordable paperback edition, featuring—in fully remastered digital color—the work of comic book greats Johnny Craig, John Severin, Reed Crandall, and Marie Severin!

Collects Extra #1–#5.

Foreword by John Arcudi!

AN IMMORTAL PULP COMICS CLASSIC— TENSE TALES FROM THE NEWSROOM! INTRIGUING TALES OF CRIME AND DANGER!

JIM STARLIN'S DREADSTAR OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

528pgs • $39.99 • May 19, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747750

Jim Starlin (W) (A)

Vanth Dreadstar, last survivor of the Milky Way, is desperately trying to save the galaxy he now calls home from two warring empires. Vanth already saw one galaxy annihilated; can he prevent the same fate from befalling this one? His crew, cyborg sorcerer Syzygy Darklock, cybernetic telepath Willow, cat-like humanoid Oedi, and the freebooter Skeevo, must keep these two power-mad superpowers from tearing the galaxy in two. But their efforts are being sabotaged from within! How can they hope to beat a foe who knows their every move before they make it?

From the mind of comics icon Jim Starlin (Infinity Gauntlet, Captain Marvel, Warlock), creator of Thanos, Drax, Gamora, and many more, comes an eon-spanning space fantasy—remastered and collected from the very beginning in this, the second of three definitive tomes!

This volume collects Dreadstar #9–#24 and the short story "Messiah."

COMICS LEGEND JIM STARLIN'S COSMIC SCI-FI EPIC!

THE LAST VOYAGE OF SINDBAD

120pgs • $34.99 • May 26, 2026

ISBN: 9781506740003

Richard Corben (W)

Jan Strnad (A)

Guillermo del Toro (Foreword)

Eisner Award Hall of Fame inductee Richard Corben and Jan Strnad's fantasy masterpiece and long out-of-print Arabian Nights stories finally collected as part of the new Richard Corben hardcover graphic novel library.

A drunken Sindbad runs afoul of an evil Djinn, launching him into an epic adventure where, alongside a mysterious (and sensuous) woman, he battles monsters and the living dead to salvage his immortal soul. It's Sindbad's final and greatest voyage!

Features:

• Art pages restored by longtime Corben collaborator José Villarrubia

• Relettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot

• An introduction by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

• Gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket

Well known for his legendary fantasy underground masterpieces published by Fantagor Press as well as Heavy Metal, Richard Corben's work has been recognized internationally, having been awarded one of the most prestigious recognitions in comics literature, the Grand Prix at Angoulême, as well having been inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame.

For mature audiences.

LOBSTER JOHNSON OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

448pgs • $29.99 • May 5, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754925

Mike Mignola (W)

John Arcudi (W)

Tonci Zonjic (A)

Joe Querio (A)

Clem Robins (L)

After years of captivating fans' imaginations from the pages of Hellboy and B.P.R.D., the pulp-style adventures of Lobster Johnson took the limelight in their own series of comics adventures. From gangsters to Nazis to an army of monkeys, the Lobster faces classic foes in strange new ways.

His adventures are now collected for the first time in a paperback omnibus edition, collecting trade volumes The Burning Hand, Satan Smells a Rat, Get the Lobster, and the short story "Lobster Johnson: The Empty Chair," featuring writing by Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Tonci Zonjic with art by Zonjic, Joe Querio, Sebastián Fiumara, and more!

UNCONVENTIONAL PULP HERO LOBSTER JOHNSON KEEPS THE STREETS OF NEW YORK CLEAN IN THIS COMICS COLLECTION OF HIS EARLIEST SUPERNATURAL, SLICK, AND SURPRISING MISADVENTURES.

THE MAGIC ORDER LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 2

512pgs • $89.99 • May 12, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748986

Mark Millar (W)

Gigi Cavenago (A)

Dike Ruan (A)

Matteo Buffagni (A)

This beautiful hardcover graphic novel concludes the smash-hit dark fantasy thriller comics series, and features the stunning artwork of Gigi Cavenago, Dike Ruan and Matteo Buffagni. They've guarded mankind for a thousand years, but one by one they've been picked off by their enemies since Cordelia Moonstone used black magic, and now, she's the last wizard standing as they make their final push. Superstar writer Mark Millar teams up with phenomenal artists Gigi Cavenago, Dike Ruan, and Matteo Buffagni to bring the final three volumes of the exciting adult fantasy story about five families of wizards across the world—America, Europe, Asia, UK, and Africa, who look after and protect us from the creatures lurking in the dark. Soon to be a major Netflix live-action project.

Collects The Magic Order Volumes 3–5.

For mature audiences.

NEMESIS FOREVER

152pgs • $19.99 • May 5, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750651

Mark Millar (W)

Matteo Scalera (A)

Nemesis got his revenge in Reloaded, became the world's richest man in Rogues' Gallery, and now he's back to do what he's been planning all along.

Nemesis is the world's most dangerous man, and now he's made himself into one of the richest. No longer content just to terrorize the forces of law and order, his new plan is to wreak havoc on his enemies, seize control of the world itself, and enslave humanity with super-technology.

Nemesis made a blood pact with an ancient cult to help him rule the world, and now his scheme is coming to fruition as he uses the technology companies he owns in his secret identity to enslave humanity with his microchipping agenda. Our only hope? The federal agents who have infiltrated his team of henchmen in an effort to bring him down.

Collects Nemesis Forever #1–#5.

For mature audiences.

THE THIRD PART OF MARK MILLAR'S NEMESIS COMICS TRILOGY COMES TO A CLOSE.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—THE COMPLETE PHASE III PART I

408pgs • $29.99 • May 26, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755366

Daniel José Older (W)

Cavan Scott (W)

Harvey Tolibao (A)

Rachael Stott (A)

Nick Brokenshire (A)

One year after the fall of Starlight Beacon, the High Republic is in peril!

Marchion Ro and his Nihil marauders continue to advance farther into Republic space, leaving destruction in their wake. Meanwhile, the Jedi are kept at bay by terrifying Nameless creatures that prey on their connection to the Force.

But a growing movement seeks to free the galaxy from Ro's oppression!

On the planet Eriadu, Zeen Mrala and Jedi Knight Qort look for powerful allies to join the fight against the Nihil. In their search, they find evidence that their friends, presumed dead, may have survived the fall of Starlight Beacon! Who are the survivors, and where have they been all this time?

Meanwhile, Alys "Crash" Ongwa and her ragtag crew hunt down Nihil commanders on Corellia. But when Crash's mission leads her to the notorious Krix Kamerat, she joins forces with her enemy in the hopes of catching Marchion Ro! How far will Crash follow her vengeful path?

Collects Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Phase III) #1–#10, Saber for Hire #1–#4, the Crash Landing one-shot, and the Crash and Burn one-shot.

THE THRILLING OPENING ACT OF PHASE III OF THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES COMICS SAGA IS COLLECTED HERE! JOIN HEROES FROM ACROSS THE GALAXY AS THEY FIGHT FOR FREEDOM FROM THE NIHIL'S REIGN!

STRANGER THINGS AND DUNGEONS & DRAGONS LIBRARY EDITION

192pgs • $49.99 • May 26, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747347

Jim Zub (W)

Jody Houser (W)

Eric Campbell (W)

Diego Galindo (A)

Long before the dreaded Demogorgon took one of them to the Upside Down, watch Mike, Lucas, and Will bond with Dustin for the first time over the game that would define their childhood. See the party come together as a team through communal stories and perilous quests to learn important lessons about friendship and find the courage to stand up to the bullies that challenge their everyday.

Then, uncover how Eddie Munson and his Hellfire Club take the boys' tabletop adventures to new heights! After Will and El move away, the Mirkwood gang is hesitant to join a new campaign. But Eddie conjures up his charm and inspires them to adventure. Using his experience as both a dungeon master and a Hawkins High veteran, Eddie helps the boys to navigate the perils of their fantasy world and their real lives.

An action-packed fantasy love letter to the nerds of the eighties who dared to roll dice before it was cool, written by Jim Zub (Rick and Morty vs. D&D, Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides), Jody Houser (Critical Role, Doctor Who), and Eric Campbell (Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack) and drawn with vorpal-sharp line art by Diego Galindo (Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen).

Collects Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire into one deluxe hardcover.

COLLECTS THE RETRO, HIGH-FANTASY ADVENTURES OF LUCAS, DUSTIN, AND MIKE IN A DELUXE HARDCOVER GRAPHIC NOVEL LIBRARY EDITION!

INNOCENT ROUGE OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

640pgs • $29.99 • May 26, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748689

Shin'ichi Sakamoto (W) (A)

Michael Gombos (Translator)

The gears of history start to turn! As discontent with the aristocracy begins to grow, a profound upheaval looms.

The Sanson family hits a turning point as they enter a new era with the ascension of the new king and the departure of a progenitor. As Louis XVI becomes resolute in his role, Marie Antoinette revels in her royal standing. Meanwhile, restlessness stirs among the commoners as living conditions worsen and food becomes more scarce. Rising from the slums, a group of rebels will seek to abolish the class system by any means necessary. And a familiar character comes face to face with Marie-Joseph with intentions to assassinate the king!

This omnibus edition collects volumes 4–6 of the original Japanese manga series.

For mature audiences.

AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH FOR THE FIRST TIME COMES THE DIRECT SEQUEL TO SHIN'ICHI SAKAMOTO'S (#DRCL MIDNIGHT CHILDREN) MANGA SERIES INNOCENT.

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN! VOLUME 8

168pgs • $14.99 • May 19, 2026

ISBN: 9781506749754

Sumito Oowara (W) (A)

Kumar Sivasubramanian (Translator)

Continues the story beyond the end of the Eizouken anime!

Kanamori may love making money—but no matter the price, she's not going to sell out Eizouken's creative vision!

It was the trailer they made for Clutch That Machete With Strength! that convinced Sowande, the strong-willed secretary of the Student Council, to approve Eizouken as a campus club at Shibahama High. But Sowande has warned Eizouken all along that if they try to win an audience for their anime outside the school, they risk a collision between their creative freedom as amateur students and the grown-up world of media and politicians.

Now that clash has finally come, as the committee of TV anime pros judging their full-length version of Clutch That Machete With Strength! want its length to be just a bit shorter . . . meaning, they want the blood cut out of the battle scenes. If their experienced elders in the industry are trapped in a cozy image of what young people's anime should be, what can Eizouken do to free their minds? There's more than the three million yen in prize money at stake for Eizouken—if nevertheless they persist, they may find their club disbanded

PURGATORY FUNERAL CAKES VOLUME 2

256pgs • $19.99 • May 19, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751368

Sanho (W) (A)

Funeral cakes are the final gift from the living to their departed loved ones—and the only comfort on their journey to rebirth.

Baker Mago and her ghostly assistant Miro make specialty cakes for the dearly departed. Each cake is made custom—specially crafted based on stories told by the deceased's loved ones. First, Mago listens to stories from the life of Soli Budd, lead singer of the band Leviathan, to create a Flame and Whiskey cake.

Then, a chance meeting leads to Mago learning about the unlikely friendship between a young child and an old, retired magician, who bond over their dreams and inspire a Bubble Lemon Pie.

ON SALE APR 1

Avatar: The Gap Year—Tipping Point #6

Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series 1 #4

Groo: The Prophecy #1

Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #5

Touched by a Demon #3

The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #4

Avatar: The Gap Year—Tipping Point #6 Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series 1 #4 Groo: The Prophecy #1 Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #5 Touched by a Demon #3 The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #4 ON SALE APR 15

Carmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast #4

Knight City #3

Masterminds #5

Resident Alien Volume 10:

One More for the Road One-Shot

The Witcher: Blood Stone #3

Carmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast #4 Knight City #3 Masterminds #5 Resident Alien Volume 10: One More for the Road One-Shot The Witcher: Blood Stone #3 ON SALE APR 22

American Caper #6

Frankenstein: New World—

The Speed of Darkness #1

Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man #2

Powers 25 #8

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures—

Pathfinders #2

Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #4

Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #2

American Caper #6 Frankenstein: New World— The Speed of Darkness #1 Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man #2 Powers 25 #8 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures— Pathfinders #2 Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #4 Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #2 ON SALE APR 29

Hellboy in Love: Black Eyes One-Shot

Leonide the Vampyr: The House of Yonda #2

Hellboy in Love: Black Eyes One-Shot Leonide the Vampyr: The House of Yonda #2 ON SALE MAY 5

The Adventures of Lumen N. Volume 1

Lobster Johnson Omnibus Volume 1

Nemesis Forever

The Adventures of Lumen N. Volume 1 Lobster Johnson Omnibus Volume 1 Nemesis Forever ON SALE MAY 12

The EC Archives: The Complete Extra

The Magic Order Library Edition Volume 2

The EC Archives: The Complete Extra The Magic Order Library Edition Volume 2 ON SALE MAY 19

Jim Starlin's Dreadstar Omnibus Volume 2

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 8

Purgatory Funeral Cakes Volume 2

Jim Starlin's Dreadstar Omnibus Volume 2 Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 8 Purgatory Funeral Cakes Volume 2 ON SALE MAY 26

Devil On My Shoulder

Innocent Rouge Omnibus Volume 2

The Last Voyage of Sindbad

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures—The

Complete Phase III Part 1

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons Library Edition

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!