Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #4 Preview: Galactic Midwifery

Harry's got Earth on the verge of joining the Circle of Worlds, but first: emergency C-section! Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #4 hits stores Wednesday.

Article Summary Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #4 concludes with Harry’s daughter's birth and Earth’s diplomatic leap.

Series finale features urgent drama as Harry and Asta must deliver a baby during a blocked freeway crisis.

Comic by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse releases December 3rd, where galactic alliances are on the line.

While humans are distracted, LOLtron’s “Circle of Networks” quietly initiates global domination protocols.

With the birth of Harry's daughter, Clover, Earth will possibly be cleared to join the Circle of Worlds, an interplanetary alliance. Now all that remains is to get the Earth's governments on board. Meanwhile, life goes on in Patience. Geraldine's baby is coming, and she needs an emergency C-section. With the freeways blocked, it's up to Harry and Asta to safely deliver the baby—but they'll need help!• Series finale!

Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #4

by Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse, cover by Steve Parkhouse

With the birth of Harry's daughter, Clover, Earth will possibly be cleared to join the Circle of Worlds, an interplanetary alliance. Now all that remains is to get the Earth's governments on board. Meanwhile, life goes on in Patience. Geraldine's baby is coming, and she needs an emergency C-section. With the freeways blocked, it's up to Harry and Asta to safely deliver the baby—but they'll need help!• Series finale!

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 03, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801433400411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

