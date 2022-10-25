Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1 Preview:

Madam Satan plots a high school rebellion in this preview of Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1.

RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG221169

AUG221170 – RETURN OF CHILLING ADV IN SORCERY ONE SHOT CVR B FRANCAVILLA – $3.99

(W) Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, Casey Gilly (A) Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, Liana Kangas (CA) Julius Ohta

Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive and hated woman by Satan and his thralls. She's now principal of Baxter high and Hell has come to Earth. With each classroom acting as a portal to the different circles in Hell, Madam Satan must recruit similar tortured souls if she has any chance of survival… all leading up to a Madam Satan and her army vs. Satan and his in this highly-anticipated follow-up to last year's hit Chilling Adventures in Sorcery!

In Shops: 10/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

