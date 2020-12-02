Returning From The Dead Just Got Harder – Hellions #7 and X-Factor #5

The Krakoan resurrection protocols remain a clever bit of meta-narrative in the new X-Men comic books. Dogged for years with a reputation for killing off mutants and then bringing them back to life, the revolving door of death was a trope ridiculed even within the comics themselves, with the constant refrain "I thought you died?" "I got better." So Jonathan Hickman made it text, created a system where mutants are revived, their bodies regrown and their souls and memories returned.

Then X Of Swords messed this up, with those dying on Otherworld coming back as alternate parallel versions of themselves. Itself a narrative on the changing version of characters under new creative teams or the demands of marketing for variant versions to sell. We have yet to meet the new Gorgon, but in X-Factor we deal with the new version of Rockslide and who he actually is.

And in Hellions, we discover what happens to mutants who died in the other-dimensional world of Arrako, which is not part of Otherworld, but does have a link.

Basically they get grimmer and grittier. Just like so many reboots and reworkings of characters as well. The infodump elaborates.

While in Champions, we have Scott Summers remembering his time as the time-displaced Tyke-Clops, and doing something about it.

Which is very generous considering there's not a mutant among them right now…

X-FACTOR #5

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

CAN RESURRECTION SURVIVE?

CAN RESURRECTION SURVIVE?

The events of X OF SWORDS have put the resurrection protocols in jeopardy! As the Five deals with the fallout, X-Factor investigates those affected by the tragedy… Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

MUTANT MASSACRE! Mr. Sinister's team of Hellions are dead. Oh, the pain! Oh, the injustice! Oh, the–wait a minute…what's Sinister really up to? The fallout from X OF SWORDS! Parental Advisory In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Toni Infante

The Champions are on the run! Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Nova and Ironheart race to stay one step ahead of C.R.A.D.L.E., but someone keeps leaking their location, and they're running out of places to hide. With a spy in their midst and their allies locked up in a disturbing correctional school, they'll turn to the one adult they know they can still trust…Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 02, 2020