Rewriting the History of The Beyonder One More Time in Avengers Beyond

You wait ages for the return of The Beyonder, and then Marvel gives you three of them all at once. The one over in Monica Rambeau: Photon, the one who was recently in Marvel's Defenders and then the one in today's Avengers Beyond, revealed (by the front cover) as the voice that has been narrating and arranging the All-Out Avengers comic books that have been playing out from Derek Landy and Greg Land of late. Almost as if, for some reason, Marvel Comics was wanting to push the stories of Secret Wars right now.

But we also get a new origin for The Beyonder and the Beyonders that only contradicts one or two previous version. Everyone is happy to forget the Beyonder-was-a-rogue-Inhuman-and -Secret-War-II-never-happened plot from Brian Bendis in the Illuminati, right? Or that he was a gift from the race of Beyonders, a Cosmic Cube, but was flawed due to his history with the Molecule Man? Yeah, child of the Beyonders, is more easier to deal with. But turns out all the Beyonders had a daddy. And they also had daddy issues.

And daddy now has kiddie issues as well. And he has sent someone ahead of him.

Tiamok, a name for this interloper from before.

Quite a surprise for such an omniscient being and narrator.

And such uncertainty and lack of knowledge only breeds fear, even in the Beyonder.

And now we have a little more content for Tiamok.

An emissary and right hand for the Lost One.

Whose armour has, it seems, gone through certain changes and gaining Avenger influences. Back to the present?

Tiiamon Rath of Kharradun, it's always a fun trick to introduce a new character, and justify their presence by having them defeat or be feared by the strongest person on your team.

And you don't get stronger than the Beyonder… whichever one you happen to be dealing with at the moment.

