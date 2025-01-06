Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, rich moyer

Rich Moyer's Follows Ham Helsing With Huck 'N' Hairball Graphic Novel

Rich Moyer follows Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter with Huck 'N' Hairball and the Litterbox Time Machine graphic novel

Huck 'N' Hairball and the Litterbox Time Machine is a middle-grade buddy-comedy-adventure-science-fiction graphic novel series by Rich Moyer of Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter, in which the bumbling cat Huck and his brainy friend (and hairball) Hairball invent a time machine and accidentally break the universe. Chris Duffy and Emily Duffy at Union Square Kids have bought world rights for a two-book deal. for Huck 'N' Hairball and the Litterbox Time Machine, Publication of the first volume is planned for the autumn of 2026. and Rich Moyer's agent Timothy Travaglini at Transatlantic Agency negotiated the deal.

Union Square Kids is part of Union Square & Co, formerly known as Sterling Publishing Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by David A. Boehm. Union Square also publishes books for a number of brands, including AARP, Hasbro, Hearst Magazines, and USA TODAY, as well as serving as the North American distributor for domestic and international publishers including Anova, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Carlton Books, Duncan Baird, Guild of Master Craftsmen, the Orion Publishing Group, and Sixth & Spring Books. Sterling Publishing became a wholly owned subsidiary of Barnes & Noble, when the book retailer acquired it in 2003. In 2022, Sterling rebranded as Union Square & Co and acquired the British children's publisher Boxer Books, one of its distribution clients. In 2024, Barnes & Noble sold Union Square & Co to Hachette Book Group.

The expansion of children and teenager graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century. What will they want to be reading in ten years, I wonder?

