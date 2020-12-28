Rick And Morty: Jerryboree in Oni Press March 2021 Solicitations

Oni Press is publishing a Rick And Morty one-shot starring Jerry – all the Jerries – as well as resoliciting the pandemic-postponed Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee comic Jonna And The Unpossible Monsters, solicited for March 2021. Here is the full Oni schedule.

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS JERRYBOREE #1 CVR A ALLNATT

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211461

(W) Grace Thomas (A/CA) Gina Allnatt

It's a field trip! The multitude of Jerry's at the Jerryboree day care center take a trip to the most out of this world arcade in all of the multiverse BLIPS N'CHITZ!! The most hapless men in any dimension face to face with the bleeding edge of arcade technology – what could go wrong? Everything, bruh. EVERYTHING. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS JERRYBOREE #1 CVR B KAYCEE CAMPBELL

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211462

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211463

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Sarah Stern, Emmett Helen

Rick and Morty enter a world most grim…a world of fairy tales! Will our favorite dysfunctional duo escape with their lives? Will Morty let his hair down and talk to Jessica? Collecting the hit mini-series Rick and Morty Ever After 1-4. In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $19.99

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #2 CVR A FLEECS

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211464

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jarrett Williams (A/CA) Tony Fleecs

It's a world-building-bake off…at UNIVERSAL SCALE! Rick and Facsist Teddy Rick (please don't try this at home) engage one another in a gentleman's wager, while Morty and Grandpa Leonard engage in…activities with the S**t Dragons. It's wild. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #2 CVR B WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211465

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 CVR A SAMNEE (RES)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211452

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (CA) Chris Samnee

Don't miss the brand-new, original series written and drawn by Eisner-winner Chris Samnee! Filled with action, adventure… and monsters!

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures, driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 CVR B MAIHACK (RES)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211453

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 CVR C GANUCHEAU INCTV (

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211454

SPRITE & GARDENER HC

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211455

(W) Jo Whittemore (A/CA) Rii Abrego

"Long, long ago, sprites were the caretakers of gardens. Every flower was grown by their hand. But when humans appeared and began growing their own gardens, the sprites' magical talents soon became a thing of the past. When Wisteria, an ambitious, kind-hearted sprite, starts to ask questions about the way things used to be, she'll begin to unearth her long-lost talent of gardening. But her newly honed skills might not be the welcome surprise she intends them to be.

The Sprite and the Gardener, the debut graphic novel by Joe Whitt and Rii Abrego, is bursting with whimsical art and vibrant characters. Join our neighborhood of sprites in this beautiful, gentle fantasy where both gardens and friendships begin to blossom." In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $17.99

AGGRETSUKO WORK RAGE BALANCE CARD GAME

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211456

(A) Brenda Hickey

Go from mild-mannered office worker to raging heavy-metal rock star as you race to finish your work and play all your cards in this game for 3 – 6 players.Â Â Feeling stuck with too much work? Go into RAGE mode to grab a card from someone else's play to complete your Rainbow Bomb and rain heavy-metal vengeance on the office. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $20.00

CRUMRIN CHRONICLES TP VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211457

(W) Ted Naifeh (A) Ted Naifeh

Will Crumrin needs help adapting to the mortal world after spending a hundred years in the realm of faeries, so his big sister Courtney makes him a glamor charm to ensure he will be loved by everyone in his new life. Eventually, Will finds his endless popularity more a prison than a plus when his friends' affections turn to infighting and Courtney turns to other magic to save him. But her use of magic draws the attention of Emil Gorka, an ancient vampire disguised as the most powerful corporate CEO in town. Now it's Will who must create magic of his own to fight for his sister's life and save her from eternal servitude and the unquenchable hunger of an undead monster. In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $14.99

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY ZIMS GREATEST PLAN #1 CVR A STRESING

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211458

(W) Sam Logan (A/CA) Fred Stresing

ZIM hasn't come up with a new scheme in weeks – not because he's out of ideas, but because of the constant distractions. (Dib's endless hounding! Gir's endless nonsense! Minimoose's deeply, deeply judgmental stares!) Because everyone else is the problem, ZIM inserts himself in a sensory deprivation tank, where his genius brain will be free to concoct the ULTIMATE PLAN in undisturbed isolation. He emerges six weeks later to a world completely changed. Everyone has fallen victim to a digital self-improvement program that seems to be subliminally conditioning them. And to ZIM's horror, the delightful digital mascot for the program is a cute little alien named "Zip" that looks extremely similar to ZIM's undisguised form. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $5.99

INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY ZIMS GREATEST PLAN #1 CVR B CAB

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211459



A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO PRONOUNS BUNDLE TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211460

(W) Archie Bongiovanni (A/CA) Tristan Jimerson

The bestselling guide on gender neutral language, now in a Quick & Easy bundle to share with friends and family. Includes: 5 copies of A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns and 5 bookmark gifts. A perfect way to get all your people on the same page with ease and humor!

Archie, a snarky genderqueer artist, is tired of people not understanding gender neutral pronouns. Tristan, a cisgender dude, is looking for an easy way to introduce gender neutral pronouns to his increasingly diverse workplace. The longtime best friends team up in this short and fun comic guide that explains what pronouns are, why they matter, and how to use them. They also include what to do if you make a mistake, and some tips-and-tricks for those who identify outside of the binary to keep themselves safe in this binary-centric world. A quick and easy resource for people who use they/them pronouns, and people who want to learn more!" In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $39.95

KAIJUMAX TP VOL 05 SEASON 5 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211466

(W) Zander Cannon (A/CA) Zander Cannon

THE LONGEST RAMPAGE IS THE ORANGE MILE!

Deep in the bowels of the monster prison KAIJUMAX, death row inmates sit brooding on a lake of fire, awaiting execution. The giant crab Hermanculoid ("Hermie" to his friends), due to die in a matter of weeks, has a glimmer of hope as his lawyers mysteriously resurface with new evidence of police misconduct that goes all the way to the top. In the astral halls of justice, gang boss Pikadon and his flamboyant, amoral Team Legal -and their creepy animal sidekick -fight to sow doubt about the murder he definitely committed. And kindly, long-serving inmate Sharkmon wants to live out his sentence tending his pet sharks and goat, until love, in the form of the mysterious Sprinkles the Unidragon, comes to call. Also: devilish saviors! Self-interested "aliens"! Rhyming legalese! And… illegal child-fighting pits? In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $19.99

DRYAD #10

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN211467

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Barcelo (CA) Tomas Oleksak

There is a computer within Muse that holds information about the Twins – why they're special and why Comgan experimented on them all those years ago. Morgan and Yale have dedicated their full effort towards finding it. This information is vital to keeping them safe. But Muse is determined to find the twins first to finish what they started and continue their own research in an attempt to bring magic back to the world. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99