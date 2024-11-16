Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Marc Ellerby, rick and morty

Rick And Morty: Ricklemania in Oni Press' February 2025 Solicits

Marc Ellerby does Rick And Morty: Ricklemania in Oni Press' February 2025 solicits alongside launch of Mine Id A Long, Lonesome Grave

Article Summary Discover "Ricklemania," a new wrestling-based Rick and Morty series by Marc Ellerby.

Explore Justin Jordan's revenge-horror tale, "Mine Is A Long, Lonesome Grave."

Dive into gripping stories like "Hey Mary," "The Freak," and more from Oni Press.

Get ready for interconnected adventures in Rick and Morty universe, including Cthulhu.

Marc Ellerby, the Carl Barks of Rick And Morty, returns to Oni Press' new series, Ricklemania, writing and drawing the wrestling-based series in Oni Press' February 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as the launch of Justin Jordan and Chris Shehan's Mine Is A Long, Lonesome Grave. And graphic novels, Andrew Wheeler and Rye Hickman's Hey Mary, Craig Hurd-McKenny and Noah Bailey's Station Grand, Matt Lesniewski's The Freak, continuing revival of EC Comics, and more

RICK AND MORTY: RICKLEMANIA #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN & ART BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER B BY KYLE STARKS & ALESSANDRO SANTORO

INTERCONNECTING COVERS BY JARRETT WILLIAMS & HANK JONES

From UK comics phenom and Rick and Morty veteran Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who) comes a brand-new, action-packed series that'll grapple, suplex, and power-bomb the senses! It's Rick and Morty: Ricklemania, baybee!

Wrestling fever has struck the Smith household! After stumbling across a wrestling channel on TV, Morty becomes obsessed with the Interdimensional Wrestling Federation and begs Rick to take him to one of their bare-knuckle brawls. While there, Jerry ends up signing an exploitative contract with the IWF's sponsor, PRO Energy Drink. Rick and Morty must break Jerry out of the contract, and the only way to do so is to enter the ring and fight their way out!

ON SALE FEBRUARY 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

RICK AND MORTY VS. CTHULHU DELUXE EDITION HC

ADVANCE SOLICT

WRITTEN BY JIM ZUB

ART/COVER BY TROY LITTLE

From Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons) and Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), it's the crossover of all crossovers! When their home is infested by eldritch terror, Rick Sanchez and the Smith family traverse a Lovecraftian hellscape to track down and defeat the big guy himself: CTHULHU.

Now, dive deeper into the Cthulhu craze with the Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu Deluxe Edition, featuring a brand-new wraparound cover from Troy Little, as well as foldout connecting covers from Ryan Lee (Mountainhead) and Zander Cannon (Kaijumax) in a deluxe hardcover format! Collects issues #1–4 of Rick and Morty vs Cthulhu!

ON SALE APRIL 2nd, 2025 | $34.99 | 128 PGS | FC

RICK AND MORTY: YOUTH IN RICKVOLT SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART/COVER BY TONY GREGORI

From acclaimed writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Wasted Space) and up-and-coming illustrator Tony Gregori (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) comes a revolutionary new Rick and Morty series about rebellion, adolescence, and freedom!

Rick's been cagey lately—especially cagey. And secretive. After yet another misadventure with Morty goes haywire, Morty begins to pull away from his grandfather. So Rick does what any healthy, mentally stable grandparent would do: he secretly creates a universe with new grandchildren who actually love him! Only problem is, that universe has now reached adolescence and is rebelling, threatening the entire universe. This uprising, led by a fierce, glass-eyed Morty and his army of revolutionaries, aims to fight and kill the very god that created it!

Collects Rick and Morty: Youth in Rickvolt #1–4.

ON SALE MAY 14th, 2025 | $19.99 | 112 PGS. | FC

MINE IS A LONG, LONESOME GRAVE #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART BY CHRIS SHEHAN

COVER A BY CHRIS SHEHAN

COVER B BY MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER C (RETURNABLE) BY KELSEY RAMSAY

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY CHRIS SHEHAN

VARIANT COVER (1:50) BY JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Eisner and Harvey Award–nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, Dead Body Road) and #1 best-selling artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter) throw a brass-knuckled gut punch of revenge-horror torn from the forgotten corners of Appalachia, where magic and murder go hand in hand. . .

Harley Creed is a bad man. He used to be worse. A violent ex-con with a string of brutal crimes in his past, he only wanted one thing when he finally walked free from prison: to leave Briar Falls, WV, behind and disappear forever. But Harley's hometown has a strange way of swallowing people whole—call it a consequence of the low-level folk magic that has permeated its darker corners for generations. And now that Harley has returned, pent-up vengeance for his past crimes is about to come roaring back. Somebody has put a hex on him—and Harley has seven days before he dies in twisted, screaming agony.

To reverse it, Harley must find and kill his unseen enemy before their curse can reap its terrible end. But in Briar Falls, there's no shortage of suspects—and Harley is coming for them all. If can't have peace, at least he can have revenge.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 12th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #8

WRITTEN BY JEFF JENSEN, JORDAN THOMAS & MORE

ART BY VALERIA BURZO, DAVID LAPHAM & MORE

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY NAOMI FRANQ

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY NAOMI FRANQ

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

Every tombstone tells a tale. . . . Maybe yours will be next?!

This month, the most notorious name in terror—the undying EC Comics—chisels three more terrifying epitaphs in the tombstones that line The Grave-Digger's boneyard beyond the abyss! Join us, won't you, as positively poisonous writers Jeff Jensen (HBO's Watchmen) and Jordan Thomas (Skin Police) pair with the violent intentions of artists Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds) and David Lapham (Stray Bullets) to hold court alongside even more unsuspecting talents in celebration of the one thing we crave the most: FEAR.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOD: 12/26/2024

FOC: 01/27/2024

CRUEL KINGDOM #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CORINNA BECHKO, CHRIS CONDON & MORE

ART BY PJ HOLDEN, ANDREA MUTTI & MORE

COVER A BY ADAM POLLINA

COVER B BY TOM FOWLER WITH BILL CRABTREE

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

ONCE UPON A TIME . . . BLOOD WILL BE SPILLED!

Enter the lost aeon of brave knights, foreboding wizards, and gloriously skull-crushing brutality as EC Comics' first-ever dark fantasy title unleashes its next full-throated battle cry of all-out terror with spellbinding writers Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) alongside enchanting artists PJ Holden (2000 AD), Andrea Mutti (Rebels), and more enthralling talents! No, this is no ordinary storybook—this is CRUEL KINGDOM!

ON SALE FEBRUARY 5th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

POWER LORDS #2 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MATT HOTSON

ART BY V KEN MARION

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY SALVADOR LARROCA

COVER C BY FRANCIS PORTELA

FULL ART VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY JUAN GEDEON

THE LEGEND OF THE POWER LORDS CONTINUES! Powerhouse writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and blockbuster artist V Ken Marion (Green Lanterns) take you on an unforgettable ride across the cosmos featuring the beloved '80s toy icons!

As smugglers Adam and Lepaa decide what to do with the newly acquired Power Jewel, they find themselves in a tug of war between the forces of good—the Power Lords—and those of evil: Arkus' extraterrestrial agents. But will the lure of the Jewel's power ultimately cause the best friends to turn on each other?

ON SALE FEBRUARY 26th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

CALAVERA, P.I. #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MARCO FINNEGAN

ART BY MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A BY MARCO FINNEGAN

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY JUAN GEDEON

From creator Marco Finnegan (Morning Star, Night People), the final hour of Dia de los Muertos approaches, and LA's undead private eye is being called back to the underworld. But his deadly case still needs to be cracked.

After tracking down La Fantasma, her co-conspirator, and Maria's missing son, Calavera is wounded in a gunfight. Weakened by the pull of Dia de Los Muertos's end, Calavera has visions of the underworld wherein he finds La Fantasma's own missing son. But back on the surface, La Fantasma and her co-conspirator attempt to make a deadly deal with the Devil. Can Calavera resist the call of the underworld in time to save Maria's son?

ON SALE FEBRUARY 26th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

HEY, MARY! SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY ANDREW WHEELER

ART/COVER BY RYE HICKMAN

From writer Andrew Wheeler (Another Castle, Cat Fight) and artist Rye Hickman (The Harrowing) comes a touching story of religion, desire, and what it means to be yourself no matter how lonely or scared you feel.

Mark is a good Catholic boy. He goes to church, says his prayers, and spends too much time worrying about hell. When Mark realizes he has a crush on another boy in his school, he struggles to reconcile his feelings with his faith as the weight of centuries of shame and judgment—and his fear of his parents' response—presses on his shoulders. Mark seeks advice from his priest, as well as a local drag performer, but also receives unexpected input from key figures in Catholic history and lore, including Joan of Arc, Michelangelo, St. Sebastian, and Savonarola. Ultimately, only Mark can answer the question: Is it possible for him to be both Catholic and gay?

ON SALE APRIL 16th, 2025 | $17.99 | 128 PGS | FC

KAIJUMAX COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY ZANDER CANNON

The epic story by two-time Eisner Award–winner Zander Cannon (Top 10) continues! Sharpen the hull of a ship into a shank! Stockpile some addictive uranium and smog to barter with! Thicken your carapace! And know who your friends are, because anything goes once you're deep within the force fields of Kaijumax . . .

Follow Electrogor, Dr. Zhang, Whoofy, Go-Go Space Baby, Hellmoth, Jin-Wook Jeong, Torgax, Celestial Guardian Go!, Daniel, Victoria Von Vilestra, Li'l Boy, the Sharkmon of Kaijumax, and many, many more as species tensions, relationship strife, gang loyalty, prison childbirth, and the crimes of the past explode across the pound of the world's most terrifying monster prison complex.

This softcover omnibus—the second of three epic volumes—collects Kaijumax Season Three: King of the Monstas issues #1-6 and Kaijumax Season Four: Scaly Is the New Black issues #1–6.

ON SALE MAY 14th, 2024 | $39.99 | 288 PGS | FC

WET MOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS COLLECTION VOL. 2 SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Continuing the 20th anniversary celebration of Sophie Campbell's landmark series Wet Moon, the second of three softcover omnibus volumes!

Return to the gothic, swampy Southern town of Wet Moon, where Cleo Lovedrop and her friends Trilby, Fern, and Audrey navigate the stress and angst of art school, crushes, and growing into adulthood.

ON SALE MARCH 28th, 2025 | $34.99 | 456 PGS | FC

STATION GRAND HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY CRAIG HURD-MCKENNEY

ART/COVER BY NOAH BAILEY

From Xeric Grant–awarded and Ignatz Award–nominated writer Craig Hurd-McKenney and acclaimed illustrator Noah Bailey (Double Walker, Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) comes a gripping sci-fi novella about the darkness that lurks beyond Earth's orbit . . .

Dr. Michael Kinney is light years from Earth, overseeing the terraformation of Venus. Michael is all alone, save for the computer who keeps him company during the 272 day-long orbit from night to day around the sun. And during this time, there is no contact with Mission Control.

With his circadian rhythms disrupted by his extended stay in deep space, his insomnia peaks. Reality as he knows it comes into question. As Michael struggles to finish his mission, what he thinks he knows will collide with the existential mysteries of the universe: Who am I? Why am I here? Am I alone? Why is this happening to me?

ON SALE APRIL 9th, 2024 | $17.99 | 80 PGS. | FC

THE FREAK HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

Oni Press is proud to present visionary cartoonist creator Matt Lesniewski's carefully crafted, Eisner Award–nominated tale of rejection, loss and loathing—now in hardcover for the first time.

Who hasn't, at some point in their life, felt misunderstood, outcast . . . alone? This is the constant conflict and plight of our eponymously named protagonist. Everywhere he travels, he is met with violence and disgust. But will his trip to the big city, where he hopes to go unnoticed amongst the masses, be any different from the places and experiences he's had previously?

Enter the unique and visually expressive mind of writer-artist Matt Lesniewski in his debut graphic novel, which received a 2020 Eisner Award nomination.

ON SALE APRIL 16th, 2025 | $17.99 | 64 PGS | B&W

LIGHTS DELUXE EDITION HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY BRENNA THUMMLER

The Eisner and Ringo Award–nominated final installment of Brenna Thummler's bestselling Sheets trilogy is now available in a deluxe hardcover edition featuring never-before-seen bonus content!

Following the events of Sheets and Delicates, Lights brings Brenna Thummler's characters, artwork, and ghostly charm back to life. Marjorie Glatt's life was forever changed the day she discovered a group of ghosts hiding in her family's laundromat. One of those ghosts was Wendell: a lonely phantom turned Marjorie's best friend. When he and Marjorie are joined by ghost-enthusiast Eliza Duncan, the three friends band together in friendship, bravery, and all things paranormal.

In the third and final installment of the Sheets trilogy, Wendell will finally uncover the truth of his human life. Marjorie and Eliza will learn that some people really can change. Most of all, they start to see that everything can cast shadows, but if you look hard enough, you can find the light.

ON SALE APRIL 9th, 2025 | $24.99 | 384 pgs. | FC

MAE: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY GENE HA

Mae: The Definitive Edition includes all 12 issues of Gene Ha's masterpiece comic series—remastered and fully realized to the creator's ultimate vision, with never-before-seen story pages and a cavalcade of behind-the-scenes extras, all collected in this stunning volume.

Mae's older sister, Abbie, has been missing for years. Mae has her theories about where Abbie might be, but never in her wildest dreams did those theories encompass a fantasy world full of terrifying monsters, power-hungry nobles, and nefarious scientists . . . until Abbie suddenly returns.

She convinces Mae join her in the fantastical realm of Cimrterén and join her quest to find their missing father. Along their journey, they'll come across old friends and dangerous new foes. Together they unlock secrets and piece together a much darker family history than they ever could have imagined.

ON SALE APRIL 9th, 2025 | $29.99 | 400 PGS. | FC

COVENANT VOL. 3 SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY LYSANDRA VUONG

The explosive third act of LySandra Vuong's hit Webtoon Covenant—collected for the first time in print!

With the exorcists of the Church of Providence badly beaten after an encounter with the powerful demon Belial, Ezra is forced to confront his own shortcomings—and worse, his own lack of conviction. Without it and the power it brings, can he possibly stand against the forces of darkness threatening the city of Los Demonios? Meanwhile, Sunny—Ezra's mysterious charge—continues to uncover frightening truths about his past. As the One Who Never Fell, is he ultimately more demon than human? Or something else entirely?

With lives on the line, Sunny and Ezra must make a difficult choice. How do you keep your faith when your world is falling apart?

This volume collects episodes 37–50 of the hit Webtoon Covenant!

ON SALE APRIL 2nd, 2025 | $24.99 | 256 PGS. | FC

TOXIC SUMMER SC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY DEREK CHARM

Perfect summer plans become a nightmare beach party in this slimy, spooky, madcap summer mystery from Eisner Award winner Derek Charm (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Jughead)!

Best friends Ben and Leo are ready to celebrate the summer after graduation by patrolling the beaches of idyllic seaside town Port Dorian as lifeguards—allowing them to also check out the hottest hunks and snag invites to the best parties, of course. But they arrive to find that a mysterious toxic spill has turned the water unswimmable and littered the shore with rotting fish carcasses. Their jobs become beach cleanup and the hunks are nowhere to be seen—like hermit crabs.

When they save a local historian with suspiciously glowing eyes from the water, and tentacled monsters begin snatching people in the night, Ben and Leo have to team up with the only other teens in town to uncover the cause of the spill, save their new friends and family, and try to get this sexy summer back on track before it's too late. Collecting Toxic Summer #1–3.

ON SALE APRIL 23rd, 2025 | $19.99 | 120 pgs. | FC

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!