Rick And Morty To End At Oni Press

Oni Press has teased the following image, which promises the end of Rick and Morty comic books. To be fair, they have teased this kind of thing before, with the end of the once-ongoing series in favour of just one-shots and mini-series, but Bleeding Cool understands that they mean it this time. No more Rick and Morty… well, not from Oni Press, anyway.

Rick And Morty: The End is scheduled for December from Oni Press, with more details and no doubt coming in their December 2025 solicitations or maybe even before that.

Rick and Morty, the comic book series, was originally written by Zac Gorman, then Kyle Starks, and more recently Alex Firer, with Marc Ellerby as the main artist and co-writer along the way. Oni Press published the original series across 60 issues from 2015 until 2020. Initially, it got around any continuity (or plotline approbal) issues with the television series by expressly follow the Rick and Morty of a different dimension (C-132) on the "Central Finite Curve" than the protagonists of the television series so-as not to contradict its continuity, it later switched to the main Rick And Morty, which allowed it to feature sequel storylines to specific episodes of the series. It went down well that elements of the comic series were later incorporated into the television series itself, a rarity in this day and age. Or indeed any day and age. A new ongoing Rick and Morty was published almost three years ago. But with Oni Press publishing Ten Years Of Rick And Morty Omnibuses, it is time for the comic book series of series – and the license behind it – to come to an end. Oni Press has a few more licenses to work with these days, such as the Nacelle-Verse, than they did back when Rick And Morty began. The question might be, who wants to follow Oni Press on this?

