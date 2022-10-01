Rick Hoburg On Being "Punked" For His Politics At Terrificon

Rick Hoburg is a long-standing comics creator. He began working for Russ Manning on Tarzan, then the Star Wars and Spider-Man comic strips. He worked for Marvel on comics such as The Invaders, Kull the Destroyer, Savage Sword of Conan, Star Wars, and What If…? as well as DC Comics on All-Star Squadron, Batman, The Brave and the Bold, Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew!, Checkmate, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, and Justice League of America. He co-created the format for Marvel's Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe series, the comics series Eternity Smith from Renegade Press and Hero Comics and The Strangers for Malibu Comics, before drawing New Gods and Roger Rabbit for Disney. He was also active in animation, and was director/producer on the first X-Men cartoon, Pryde of the X-Men and is the Lead Cinematic Storyboard Artist at 343 Industries for Halo. Rick Hoburg recently appeared at Terrificon comic convention in Connecticut, where it is quite common for comic book creators appearing at comic book shows to take there-and-then commissioned sketches. Usually it works out. Not always. He posts to Facebook;

At Terrificon, some guy that I don't know ask me if I could do an Invaders drawing on a Marvel Comic #1000 sketch cover. Captain America flanked by The Human Torch and Namor. He wrote down his name, email address, and phone number. This one time, I let a guy walk away without payment up front. I was very busy that day. Below is the pencil art I did on the cover. And this 'guy' isn't responding to text and emails I sent him. I looked him up on Facebook. It gave me all the info I need to know about him. The 'guy' believes he punked me or some such nonsense, because of my political leanings. But, I love these characters, and had a blast drawing this one.

So, I'll tell you what: I'll put this one up for auction. And I'll donate ALL of the money it generates to the Hero Initiative. Bidding needs to begin at $300. Message me if you are interested. I'll leave this open for one week. I'll figure out a way to keep everyone aware of the bidding totals if and when they rise. No names will posted with those bids, if the bidder prefers it. The winner can decide if they want the piece inked. Bidding will conclude next Friday, October 7, 2022. I can announce a winner at the conclusion or not, depending on their preference. If no one is interested, c'est la vie. It will sell at some point during my convention travels.

Hero Initiative being the charity that raises money for comic book creators in need. The piece currently has bids of $500 and an offer from Geof Isherwood to ink the piece if the high bidder wishes. Any advance on $500? High bidder Brian Randolph also said "I'll outbid myself if you add Toro~!" with Rick Hoburg's reply "Okay, but only if I can make it work compositionally."

Rick Hoburg, ever the pro…