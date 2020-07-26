Rick & Morty Character Guide – Thank FOC It's Sunday.

Welcome to Thank FOC It's Sunday. San Diego's online replacement put the kibosh on the timeliness this week. And planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Rick & Morty Guides Character – so what's FOC'ing today?

Dark Horse has the Rick & Morty Character Guide hardcover. Handy for Christmases.

Star Trek Deep Space 9 #2 – how did #1 do?

Same with Transformers 84: Secrets And Lies #2…

FCBD for Donald Duck, Investigators Take The Plunge and Loud House.

James Asmus, Connie Daidone and Freddie Williams III are taking the Voyage To The Stars podcast and turning it into a comic book, launching with a #1.

A Man Among Ye #2 is up – how did #2 do?

Die! Die! Die! #12 finally gets a resolicitation FOC…

Savage Dragon #251 is up – how will it follow *that* ending to Savage Dragon #250?

It;'s not officially X Of Swords but Cable #3 is preparing the way.

Empyre sees X-Men mini conclude, Swordsman get a one-shot,

Maestro #1 from Peter David and Dale Keown launches.

and launches. How are your numbers on Thor? #6 is up.

Power Rangers: Drakkon: New Dawn #1 is also up.

Shadow Service #1 from Cavan Scott and Corin Howell at Vault is launching at a massive discount to retailers. Worth a punt?

While at DC Comics, Batman: Three Jokers #1 is finally on FOC. Each issue of will have two regular open order covers, two incentive covers, plus three Premium Variant covers. As a special bonus, issue #3 will offer a special Premium Variant incentive for ordering all nine Premium Variants.

Batman #97 is the full throes of The Joker War. We have the Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook. Harley Quinn concludes with a Punchline fight in #75. And we also have a Wonder Woman Annual by Steve Orlando and Jack Herbert.

What's on your FOC?

What's on your FOC?