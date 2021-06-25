Rick & Morty's Mr Nimbus Gets A Comic in Oni September 2021 Solicits

As everyone who saw the Rick And Morty season five premiere knows, Mr Nimbus looks a little like the Sub Mariner, is Rick Sanchez's nemesis, is King of Ocean, and also controls the police. If you want to know anything more you'll have to wait until September for the Rick And Morty: Mr Nimbus #1 comic book by Alex Firer and Ryan Lee from Oni Press. That's alongside the conclusion and collection of Rick's New Hat, Justin Roiland's Orcs In Space, Invader Zim, Aggretsuko, Jonna And The Unpossible Monsters, and more in Oni Press' September 2021 solicitations.

RICK AND MORTY MR NIMBUS #1 CVR A LEE

(W) Alex Firer (A / CA) Ryan Lee

Straight out of the Rick and Morty Season Five premiere comes Mr. Nimbus! The origins of Rick's mightiest foe are revealed in this very special issue of Rick and Morty Presents. Love, war, fish, and friendship undergo the battering sea of time and tide.

Sep 22, 2021

$4.99

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #4 CVR A STRESING

(W) Alex Firer (A / CA) Fred Stresing

"It's the penultimate chapter of the comics event of 2021, and it's all Morty, all the time. Can Morty find the secret to a happy life as a JOCK?!

It's back to school for Morty, and Rick is along for the ride. The hat, too. It's just so…darn…nice."

Sep 15, 2021

$3.99

RICK & MORTY RICKS NEW HAT TP

(W) Alex Firer (A / CA) Fred Stresing

"It's THE comics event of 2021: Rick's New Hat! No really. It's a thing. See, there's a hat. And it's Rick's. And it's NEW. Also, time, space, and reality are unravelling, and nobody seems to care. Collecting issues #1-5 of the hit miniseries.

When Rick and Morty buy the greatest hat in all the multiverse, it attracts an evil so banal that even our intrepid adventurers may not be able to stop it. In true comics-event tradition, this one features everyone from Rick and Morty to Mr. Poopybutthole, Pickle Rick, and MORE. A faux-crossover event from the evil geniuses behind Rick and Morty Presents: Birdperson."

Nov 24, 2021

$19.99

UPGRADE SOUL COLLECTORS EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Ezra Claytan Daniels (A / CA) Ezra Claytan Daniels

This new Upgrade Soul Collector's Edition is a beautiful hardcover of the trailblazing science-fiction graphic novel, with a new essay and design files from Ezra, as well as a foreword by Darren Aranofsky and afterword by Karama Horne.

For their forty-fifth anniversary, Hank and Molly Nonnar decide to undergo an experimental rejuvenation procedure, but their hopes for youth are dashed when the couple is faced with the results: severely disfigured yet intellectually and physically superior duplicates of themselves. Can the original Hank and Molly coexist in the same world as their clones? In Upgrade Soul, McDuffie Award-winning creator Ezra Claytan Daniels asks probing questions about what shapes our identity: Is it the capability of our minds or the physicality of our bodies? Is a newer, better version of yourself still you?

Nov 10, 2021

$29.99

PEOPLE INSIDE HC (NEW ED)

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Ray Fawkes

A special reissue of the acclaimed graphic novel from the Eisner-nominated cartoonist of One Soul! This groundbreaking book looks at the lives and relationships of twenty-four individuals in a way only the medium of sequential art could. Relationships change, grow, and end, but the one thing that always remains is the people inside who define both ourselves and our liaisons.

Nov 03, 2021

$24.99

GUDETAMA TRICKY EGG CARD GAME HOLIDAY ED

(A) Abigail Starling

"The Gudetama Holiday Card Game features all-new game art and a brand-new cover, making it the easiest gift for even the laziest of eggs!

The Gudetama card game is a trick-taking game for two-seven players where the goal is to avoid winning the final trick! The player who wins the final trick will score points equal to their card that won the trick (you do not want points!). The game is played over the course of several rounds, where each round consists of seven tricks.

T?ake as many cards as you want, but don't get scrambled on the last card!"

Sep 08, 2021

$14.99

AGGRESTUKO MEET HER WORLD HC

(W) Molly Muldoon, Annie Griggs (A) Various (CA) Kel McDonald

Take a journey into the sometimes-wonderful world of Retsuko, the very angry red panda. Based on the hit Netflix show, Aggretsuko: Meet Her World contains three complete stories from creators Molly Muldoon, Kel McDonald, Annie Griggs, Abigail Starling, Danielle Radford, and Shadia Amin.

Retsuko navigates the world's corporate committees, girls' night out, and professional wrestling, in this collection featuring Aggretsuko: Meet Her World #1-3."

Nov 03, 2021

$11.99

INVADER ZIM BEST OF SKOOL GN

(W) Aaron Alexovich, Eric Trueheart (A) K.C. Green, Kate Sherron (A / CA) Warren Wucinich

A brand-new collection featuring four of our favorite stories from the Invader ZIM comics highlighting skool–a place where young, impressionable human minds are molded into… eh, we're not sure what happens after that. But now you can relive all the best moments of ZIM and Dib's skool days! From incorrect rumors of Ms. Bitters' demise (and origin) to the trials and tribulations of the National Phitness Test, and finally, a time-honored class assignment: pretending some inanimate object is a baby and trying not to kill it. Heck, you might even learn something! (Learning is not guaranteed.) Contains issues #15, 32, 37, and 45 of the Oni Press series Invader ZIM.

Nov 10, 2021

$9.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #6 CVR A SAMNEE

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A / CA) Chris Samnee

"This book is a JOY MACHINE." – Gail Simone

Jonna may be having the time of her life as a newly minted monster-bashing celebrity, but Rainbow finds her experience exploring their new hidden city refuge to be a little less affirming. Wandering the food stalls and back alleys of a teeming underground metropolis isn't so fun when you're super hungry and broke! Plus, we check in on Nomi and Gor as they follow the sisters' path through the ruined wasteland filled with deadly beasts. Another exciting issue of the all-ages hit everyone is talking about!"

Sep 22, 2021

$3.99

ORCS IN SPACE #4 CVR A VIGNEAULT

(W) Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (A / CA) Francois Vigneault

The first arc of Orcs in Space comes to an orcdacious conclusion! The orcs dive into a final battle with the Space Rats and Dash Blastoff – will the ors prevail and survive their first battle with their second enemy, or have their mayhem-making ways finally caught up to them? It's Rat-slaying Time!

Sep 08, 2021

$3.99