Rick Remender & Bengal's Napalm Lullaby From Image in March 2024

Rick Remender and Bengal, creators of Death And Glory from Image Comics, reteam for an all-new dystopian epic in Napalm Lullaby in March 2024

Rick Remender and Bengal, creators of Death And Glory from Image Comics, reteam for an all-new dystopian epic in Napalm Lullaby. A new ongoing series out in March 2024 from Rick Remender's exclusive-signed Giant Generator line at Image. Issue #1 will feature variant covers by JG Jones, Yanick Paquette, Eric Powell, Jeff Dekal, Andrew Robinson, Davi Go, James Harren, and Daniel Warren Johnson.

What if a child with unimaginable power was discovered and raised to believe he was God by a cult built upon hatred and populated by zealots utterly confident in the purity and absolute moral authority of their religion? Enter a world ruled by The Magnificent Leader, where just such a cult imposed their will on an entire world to create the ultimate theocracy. Join up and buy in—or be cast out to suffer in the toxic slums with the masses of humanity.

The story of Napalm Lullaby begins 50 years after the cult's subjugation of Earth, when two of the messiah's bastard children—each with powers that are strange and difficult to control—set out to escape the slums of their birth. Determined to infiltrate the Magnificent Leader's domed fortress of adulation, they'll stop at nothing to kill the man responsible for the nightmare they were raised in.

"Napalm Lullaby and The Holy Roller are my first forays into superheroes since I left Marvel a decade ago," said Remender. "At one point in time, I promised myself never to return to this genre—but when this idea [for Napalm Lullaby] hit, it was too exciting not to make it real. Fortunately, my longtime collaborator and friend Bengal agreed, and we set out to make an apocalyptic superhero story unlike anything you've seen or read. We've been developing this story for years and it couldn't have more love dumped into it. Ben has made sure every single page is a work of art."

Bengal added: "It was hard keeping Napalm Lullaby a secret for so many years. This is a dream project that I've been so eager to show off. I'm ecstatic that soon we'll take readers into this world, part Road Warrior and part Superman. I love working on strange, superpowered beings and I took great care to create, with Rick, characters we REALLY care for."

Napalm Lullaby #1 will be available at comic book shops in March 2024.

