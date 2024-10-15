Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: rick remender, The Seasons

Rick Remender & Paul Azaceta's The Seasons From Image Comics In 2025

The Seasons is the new ongoing series by Rick Remender and Paul Azaceta from Image Comics launching in January 2025

The Seasons is the new ongoing series by Rick Remender and Paul Azaceta as part of Remender's Giant Generator line from Image Comics launching in January 2025 with a double sized first issue. And will be part of the Image Comics Presents: Breaking Ground panel at New York Comic Con,

"Paul and I have worked tirelessly to create a world unlike anything we've ever done before," said Remender. "Inspired by Miyazaki, Windsor McKay, and Tintin we wanted to make something that was delightful, poignant, and heartfelt. We hope you find the Seasons sisters as charming as we do. And the Ringleader and his imps as devilishly terrifying. Paul and Matheus have delivered one of the most spectacularly vibrant comics you're going to see in the modern marketplace" "Summer, Winter, Spring and Autumn are the Seasons Sisters, the daughters of the world-renowned Seasons Detectives. Ten years ago, their famous parents disappeared. Left to raise themselves, the sisters formed an unbreakable bond. Now that bond is tested as the sisters fall prey to sinister forces. The youngest sister, Spring, is the last hope of saving them from a fate worse than death. Will Spring be able to piece her shattered family back together before it's too late for them all?" Azaceta added: "I'm having so much fun on this book. I think we took a big swing with it. We challenged ourselves and I couldn't be happier with the result. The kind of project is what excites me about comics and what drives me to push my art in new directions." The Seasons promises to be the perfect new read for fans of Brubaker & Martín's Friday, Young & Corona's Middlewest, Tynion IV & Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing the Children, and boundary-breaking horror in all forms."

The Seasons #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 15th of January 2025

Cover A by Azaceta

Cover B 1:15 copy incentive Kiki's Delivery Service homage by Jordi Lafebre

Cover C 1:25 copy incentive by Kent Williams

Cover D 1:50 copy incentive by Wes Craig

Cover E 1:100 copy incentive Paul Azaceta Sketch Cover

Cover F Blank Sketch cover

