Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: giant generator, Hammerfist, rick remender, steve epting

Rick Remender & Steve Epting Bring A Hammerfist Down On Image Comics

Rick Remender and Steve Epting bring their Hammerfist down on Image Comics in August 2026

Article Summary Hammerfist teams Rick Remender, Steve Epting and Matt Hollingsworth for a brutal new Image Comics series in August 2026.

Hammerfist follows hitman Mike Denton as Black Noon rises, forcing him to battle evil and save the daughter he failed.

Remender pitches Hammerfist as Reservoir Dogs meets Evil Dead, blending filthy crime, splatter horror and VHS-era fun.

Hammerfist #1 lands August 26 with multiple variant covers, including Jerome Opeña, Nic Klein and Daniel Acuña.

Rick Remender is bringing Steve Epting vack to his to Giant Generator line at Image Comics for a new series Hammerfist, for what is being described as a "Reservoir Dogs collides with Evil Dead in a filthy crime story that mutates into a savage splatter-horror nightmare" with colours by Matt Hollingsworth, out in August.

"In Hammerfist, readers meet Mike Denton: a dirtbag hitman, junkie, and absentee father. He's spent his life chasing the easy fix—drugs, cheap sex, and murder for money—all while failing the one person who still believes he can be better: his daughter. Now, on the eve of Black Noon—an ancient darkness that erases the light in all things—Mike has to drag himself out of the gutter, awaken a supernatural weapon powered only by love, and fight his way through the living embodiment of evil to save her. This is the story of an unredeemable killer forced to do the one thing he's avoided his entire life: stand for something other than himself."

"Hammerfist is for people who grew up on those unhinged genre films of the VHS era, over-the-top, hard-R, wildly original, but never forgetting to be fun," said Remender. "A hardboiled crime story that mutates into an ultra-violent, Raimi-style horror story following a low-rent killer who becomes the only thing standing between us and eternal darkness. Getting to see it come to life in the hands of a master like Steve Epting is a dream come true. I've wanted to collaborate with him for years, and the pages speak for themselves, cinematic, brutal, and emotional. Paired with Matt Hollingsworth's color there just isn't a better art team."

Epting added: "Collaborating with Rick on Hammerfist has been incredible. The book is unpredictable, gritty and funny. A hardboiled crime story that mutates into fever-dream horror without ever losing the heart underneath. There's real emotion under all the blood and chaos; we just take the most violent road possible to get there. I can't wait for readers to see what we've been building." Hammerfist #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 26th with a lineup of variant covers by Jerome Opeña, Nic Klein, Dan Panosian, Daniel Acuña, Andrew Robinson, and more as well as a blank sketch cover and a foil version of Andrew Robinson's cover.

Cover A by Steve Epting

Cover B by Jerome Opeña

Cover C by Nic Klein

Cover D by Blank Sketch

Cover E by Dan Panosian

Cover F by Andrew Robinson

Cover G 1:50 copy incentive by Daniel Acuña

Cover H 1:100 copy incentive by Andrew Robinson Foil

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