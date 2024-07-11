Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Brett Parson, Brian Posehn, Grommets, Moreno Dinisio, rick remender

Rick Remender's Grommets #3 Gets 1,500 More Orders Than Grommets #2

Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Moreno Dinisio and Brett Parson's Grommets #3 Gets 1,500 More Orders Than Grommets #2 from Image Comics

Article Summary Rick Remender's Grommets #3 outperforms issue #2, with a rare sales increase of 1,500 orders.

Grommets, an Image Comics publication, breaks the typical pattern of diminishing issue sales.

The comic's unexpected success likens it to award-winning titles due to its heartfelt, edgy narrative.

Grommets #3 serves up teen angst and humor, akin to Dazed & Confused and Freaks & Geeks vibes.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the second issue sales of a comic will be lower than the first. And that the third will be lower than the second. And so on, a standard rate of attrition until a natural plateau of regular readers is found, devoid of those just looking to try it out and those that decide to wait for the trade.

But every now and again, there is an exception. Saga, Walking Dead, Transformers, and other comic books published by Image. And the latest to join that list is Grommets by Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Moreno Dinisio and Brett Parson. Because Grommets #3 saw its FOC orders last week come in at 1,500 more than its #2 numbers. Which is an oddity. No special first appearance, no tiered variant cover, no movie deal. Just it seems people like the comic book and comic book stores are upping their orders in response.

But why? The comic is being compared to Daniel Warren Johnson's Do A Powerbomb in terms of tone and attitude, (which had a similarly quiet launch but went on to to build momentum—and eventually win an Eisner Award). Grommets could similarly have been overlooked by customers thinking it's "just" a skateboarding book. And that this little miniseries might be the quintessential comic book read of the summer, full of heart and with some good deadpan moments that'll make you chuckle. It is sort of a Dazed & Confused meets Freaks & Geeks story, with teenagers being real, potty-mouthed, and getting into trouble.

Will Grommets keep trending upwards? Or is this just a summertime fling?

GROMMETS #3 (OF 7) CVR A PARSON

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240512

(W) Rick Remender, Brian Posehn (A) Moreno Dinisio (A/CA) Brett Parson

A house party plan is hatched on a ditch day at the arcade when Rick and Brian take their shot at the girl of their dreams, but will Liberty Spike Mike's defiance of Nancy Reagan make their dreams go up in smoke? In Shops: Jul 31, 2024 SRP: $3.99

