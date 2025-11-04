Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, john byrne, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld And John Byrne Geek Out Over Dan Mora

Dan Mora Chavez, working as Dan Mora, grew up with comics and now appears to draw more of them than anyone else. Including the likes of Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Once & Future, Absolute Power, Transformers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Detective Comics, gen: LOCK, The Terrifics, Superman, Batgirl, Nightwing, Justice League Unlimited, Adventures of the Super Sons, Shazam!, Secret Empire, Dark Knights of Steel, Hexed, Titans, The Flash, Klaus, Daredevil, Champions of the Universe, Multiversus, DC: Mech, Batman Beyond, Victor LaValle's Destroyer, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dark Detective, Immortal Legend Batman, and much more, usually drawing two or three issues a month. Somehow. And he received praise all over, including from these three…

Rob Liefeld says "Dan Mora is so impressive. I loved his work on Once & Future, then, admittedly lost track of his career. Spent the last year grabbing all his art. From Transformers to Justice League, he's the best in the biz right now, IMHO. Wears that crown. Incredible."

John Byrne says "Looking at some lists of favorite artists, and this name kept coming up. Unfamiliar, so googled, fully expecting to be disappointed. Instead, greatly impressed! Really good stuff. And……. Fun!!!!!"

Ross Richie said "I believe Dan Mora, if he isn't already, is in the process of becoming THE most influential comic book artist in the field. This is the artist that other artists will be studying. Dan can draw action. Dan can render. Dan has all the traditional post-Jack Kirby, post-Neal Adams superhero tropes down pat. He can draw with the best in the field. But what makes him innovative is his ENERGY and his character acting… In an age consumed with being powerful, with being tough, and often with being dark, Dan has delivered a pure injection of life, love, and fun. While many artists focus on the technical aspects of the job — and there are an overwhelming number of them, and all of them demand excellence in execution — Dan is getting the most impressive aspects of his work done in acting and emotion. Cool scenes are great. Drawing strong characters is great. But what is setting Dan apart is character acting and injecting his scenes with HEART. Beautiful work, Dan! Each new thing you generate I eagerly snatch up!"

But for those Dan Mora lovers, you may have to get used to getting less Dan Mora going forward. He recently stated, "Next year I'm going to put all my energy in just 1 book"… "2026 will be DC only… and that Transformers will be " only 6 issues". Hey, you never know, maybe Dan Mora will be drawing a DC Comics weekly title…

