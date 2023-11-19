Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld's Captain America Art Sells For Breast Price Of $132,000

Recently, the infamous Captain America Heroes Reborn promotional image by Rob Liefeld sold for six figures at auction from Heritage.

Recently, the infamous Captain America Heroes Reborn promotional image by Rob Liefeld, that was mocked at the time, has seen the original artwork sold for six figures at auction from Heritage. And on Bleeding Cool, you can watch the sale as it happened, as bids went from $21,000 up to $132,000 (including buyer's fees), on Heritage Auctions's feed over 4 minutes. The auctioneer describes it as "signed by Liefeld in the bottom right corner, excellent condition, somewhat unorthodox rendition of Captain America."

Here's the artwork, as it was sold.

It was so notable, however, that it made it to the front of the catalogue of cover artwork being auctioned this past week. Rob Liefeld himself posted it, saying; "Want to keep you all abreast of the situation." There was a time when Liefeld was offended by those who locked the image, he has now taken an "if you can't beat them, join them" approach and you can't argue with a six-figure sale.

Rob Liefeld is also selling the original preliminary sketch for $28,000 on the back of this.

Fellow Captain America artist Scott Koblish, who inked the book before Liefeld's relaunch, recalls, "If I had to guess – it'll go for six figures. I remember when this came out. I've changed my mind about it from when I first saw it. It created intense interest in the relaunch, and the relaunch moved the numbers on the book I was on from below 40,000 copies (I know this because that was the royalty threshold and I never saw a royalty on the monthly print editions of that book) to numbers around 900,000. People really, genuinely wanted to see what Rob did with the property. I think people forget sometimes that we are cartoonists and illustrators- we cartoon, we don't trace photographs (well, most of us don't), we interpret reality and we interpret it through a lens, and it's always going to be our lens – reflective of the things that we value and respond to. The stories we tell will have a point of view, even as we are exploring, through fiction, our understanding of the world."

