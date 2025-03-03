Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: rob liefeld, todd mcfarlane

Rob Liefeld On Re-Inking Todd McFarlane's Inks On New Mutants Covers

Rob Liefeld on re-inking Todd McFarlane's inks on New Mutants covers... the changes he made and why he made them.

Rob Liefeld has decided to revisit and relitigate the early nineties, with the covers for New Mutants which he pencilled and then his fellow Image Comics founder Todd McFarlane inked. And which Rob Liefeld then covered up with Tippex and re-inked on the desks at Marvel Comics. He posted on social media of this cover… from New Mutants #93 from 1990, recently recoloured.

Rob Liefeld says "I pencilled this and inked both Wolverine's face and Cable's face. I was in the office at Marvel when it [the inked board, posted to Marvel from Todd McFarlane – Rich] arrived. I used whiteout to cover much of both faces because they were not reflective of my lines. Final product was always fun to look at. Nice new colors by Moreno…. I pulled the page out of the box, looked it over, as did my editor and I headed to the nearest desk, no questions asked. It was my work so they are going to let me enhance it if I choose." Here's that original art…

… and yes, you can see the Tippex.

It seems he did this a lot when it came to Todd McFarlane, saying, "On most covers, yes. I had them mailed to me or I was at Marvel, and I was really picky about them… Like this here—the entire area I highlighted around is on a separate layer and pasted over. It's visible on the original. I inked that entire piece. And then I touched up the Blob face."

And indeed, you can see that happening on the original artwork of New Mutants #88, also from 1990.

Rob Liefeld did also note that "I did not touch the faces on the Scott Williams covers. Those looked like I pencilled em." Shots fired? Or history corrected?

