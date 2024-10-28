Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hulk, savage dragon

Rob Liefeld Revisits Hulk/Savage Dragon in Deadpool Team-Up (Spoilers)

Rob Liefeld Revisits the Hulk and Savage Dragon rivalry in Deadpool Team-Up #3 out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Sorry folks, we will never get Major X: Time To Kill or First Contact as teased for this year back in 2023. Rob Liefeld has said that Deadpool Team-Up will be his last work for Marvel Comics ever. But on his way out, he is getting the chance to tweak a few bosses. As in this Hulk appearance in Deadpool Team-Up #3, out on Wednesday.

Wolverine summoned a Savage Dragon, in comparison to this Incredible Hulk? Well, that did me flash back to a certain issue of Peter David and Liam Sharp's Incredible Hulk, after Larsen and David had been feuding through the columns and letters pages of the Comic Buyers Guide and Wizard Magazine.

Which was countered in Savage Dragon by Erik Larsen.

And who also, a few years later, had Savage Dragon beat down Hulk, if only for a panel.

It's not the only Dragon reference in Deadpool Team-Up, of course, as the mysterious Major X also pops by, in lieu of his own series.

Dragon eggs… this is another one of those sex toys for Malcolm and Maxine, right? Mind you, how many people realise that the Savage Dragon first appeared in a widely distributed comic book, outside of the small press, in Marvel Comics Presents #49 and #50, a few years before the launch of Image Comics? Unnamed, with a few differences, but very familiar…

Well, at least someone who is green with a fin on his head at least. There's something wrong with his nose by the end of the arc as well… and is that a racial slur slip too? Deadpool Team-Up #3 is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday.

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240744

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

DEADPOOL SMASH – OR SMASHED?! DEADPOOL's Dragon Quest continues with the incredible HULK! But will the Green Goliath help or hinder the Merc with the Mouth's shot at the treasure? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!