Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: diamond, greg capullo, retailerlunch, rob liefeld, sdcc

Greg Capullo & Rob Liefeld at Marvel- Major X, Wolverine & Deadpool

Coming out of the Diamond Comics Retailer Lunch we get the news of Rob Liefeld's Major X and Greg Capullo back at Marvel.

Coming out of the Diamond Comics Retailer Lunch, which Marvel Comics is still invited to, we get the news of two classic nineties-associated creators whose careers have often shadowed the other. Firstly, that Rob Liefeld has two projects coming from Marvel Comics and one of them includes the return of his character Major X.



Also at Marvel will be Greg Capullo, who famously was given the choice in 2011 of Batman at DC Comics or Wolverine at Marvel, and went with Batman with Scott Snyder for the New 52. Well, Greg Capullo is now back at Marvel and starting with variant covers, Beginning with this secret Wolverine variant cover. Not a secret now of course.

They will also be working together on the upcoming Deadpool: Seven Slaughters anthology comic book, which includes a cover by Greg Capullo, and interiors by Rob Liefeld, Cullen Bunn, Cody Ziglar, Marc Guggenheum, Justina Ireland, Gail Simone, Greg Land, Whice Portacio, David Baldeon, Phillip Sevy and more. The retailers were told that this is not the full list of talent and that there will be "Shock and awe" at who else is working on it.

David Gabriel and C.B. Cebulski are currently running through the Diamond Retailer Lunch presentation, and Jude Terror and I are grabbing all we can, courtesy of Bleeding Cool, reporter Jeremy Konrad who is in the room. It doesn't get more intense than this. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

David Gabriel and C.B. Cebulski are currently running through the Diamond Retailer Lunch presentation, and Jude Terror and I are grabbing all we can, courtesy of Bleeding Cool, reporter Jeremy Konrad who is in the room. It doesn't get more intense than this. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!