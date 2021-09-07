Robert Downey Jr $750 CGC Signing To Benefit FootPrint Coalition

Robert Downey Jr, who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man, and may be the single most important figure in ist success is to do a private mail-in CGC signing event, in lieu of comic book convention appearances, Downey will be signing items from his role as Tony Stark as well as from his roles in Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin and more. All proceeds from the signing will fund FootPrint Coalition's nonprofit, which works to advance and promote the adoption of environmental technologies and sustainability. Founded by Downey Jr., FootPrint Coalition is an organization focused on scaling the adoption of technologies that will advance human systems towards a cleaner environment. FootPrint Coalition makes investments, provides grant funding, and creates content to mobilize a global audience to support its efforts in accelerating groundbreaking technologies that are addressing the world's largest environmental challenges. Which he is also charging $750 a signature, or $1,160 if it includes the words Tony Stark or Iron Man. And you thought $180 for Stan Lee was expensive.

For this exclusive event, ALL CGC members, including free CGC members, can submit books directly to CGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida. CGC must receive all submissions for this event by Friday, December 3, 2021. If the CGC Private Signing needs to be rescheduled, CGC will securely store all submissions in its vault until the event can be rescheduled. After Downey signs the submitted books, CGC will grade and encapsulate them with an estimated turnaround time of six weeks. If CCS pressing is also requested, the turnaround time is estimated at eight weeks. After grading and encapsulation, the collectibles will be shipped back to their owners.

The CGC Private Signing fee for Robert Downey Jr. is $750 per item and includes:

The CGC Private Signing fee for a Robert Downey Jr. "Tony Stark" or "Iron Man" Character Name is $1,160 per item and includes:

Robert Downey Jr.'s character name. Important: only "Tony Stark" or "Iron Man" will be offered.

Submission Instructions

For this CGC Private Signing event, you can ship submissions directly to CGC with a FREE membership. Paid memberships are also available and include additional benefits. For more information and to join, visit CGCcomics.com/join. To submit books for the signing, log onto your account or sign up for an account HERE.

Put ALL ungraded books in window bags or they will not be accepted. You can purchase window bags HERE .

ungraded books in window bags or they will not be accepted. Books that are already certified by CGC, including CGC Signature Series books, can be submitted for this event. CGC will remove a CGC-certified book from its holder for an additional $5 fee.

Carefully package books in a box for shipment. If you need a CGC shipping kit, they can be purchased HERE .

. IMPORTANT: Please write RDJ on all sides of the outside of the box. You must write the initials on the outside of the box or we will not be able to honor the submission for this signing.

Books will be received into the CGC system when they arrive and will be safely stored by CGC until the event. (Please note: Payments are processed as they normally are at the time of the collectibles' arrival at CGC.)

Once books are signed, they will start an expedited CGC grading process.

All submissions must be received by CGC no later than Friday, December 3, 2021, to qualify for this private signing event

CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool but this article was editorially generated and published independently.