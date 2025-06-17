Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: david finch, robert kirkman

Robert Kirkman And David Finch Announce Their New Series, Skinbreaker

Robert Kirkman and David Finch announce their new series, Skinbreaker, from Skybound and Image Comics in September 2025

Article Summary Robert Kirkman and David Finch team up for new series Skinbreaker launching September 2025 from Skybound and Image.

Skinbreaker follows Chieftan Enor and his heir Anok fighting for survival amid brutal threats and power struggles.

Kirkman describes Skinbreaker as an emotional, action-packed epic that marks a high point in both creators' careers.

Issue #1 arrives with multiple variant covers, deluxe editions, and an oversized Treasury Edition for collectors.

Robert Kirkman, co-creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible, and David Finch, co-creator of Acension and Aphrodite IX, are launching Skinbreaker, a new creator-participant series from Kirkman's company Skybound, and Image Comics in September. Coloured by Annalisa Leoni and lettered by Rus Wooton, it's the latest Kirkman launch after Battle Beast and tells the story of a people on the verge of collapse and their fight for survival as the many threats they face close in for the kill.

"Enor has led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftan is coming to an end. He wields the mighty SKINBREAKER, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor's reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world falls to ruin? As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village. "

"I have wanted to work with David Finch for the entirety of my career," said Robert Kirkman. "We've gotten close many times over the years, but we wanted our collaboration to be something truly special. Skinbreaker is that series. I feel like this book is a high-water mark for both our careers. An action epic that is unrelentingly brutal but also contains a ton of emotion and heart. It'll shock you and make you cry."

"Skinbreaker is a labour of love. It's a story that resonated very deeply for me, and it's been the privilege of my career to help bring it to life," said David Finch. "Everyone involved has put every last ounce of effort into this book and I couldn't be more excited and proud to finally share it with you."

"This is the finest work of David Finch's already masterful career," says Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "Together Robert Kirkman and David have created a savage, new world full of wonders and creatures that have to be seen to be believed. Only two absolute comic book legends working at the top of their game could create Skinbreaker."

"I'll give two quotes," said Kirkman. "David Finch is one of the greatest comic artists to ever live. This is the artist who made Moon Knight outsell Batman. Even a casual glance at any of his work in Skinbreaker will prove to you that this is historic material. His work on this series has to be seen to be believed. It would be impossible to overhype it."

The cover lineup for Skinbreaker #1 incentive variant covers by Ryan Ottley, Lorenzo De Felici, Eric Canete, and Tony Moore. As well as a 1:1000 incentive CGC signed/graded foil version of Finch's main cover signed by both Finch and Kirkman, a die-cut foil mask cover, and a 1:2500 Finch Original Art Sketch Cover. The series will be accompanied, H2SH-style, by a Skinbreaker #1 Treasury Edition, a series long 10" x 14" presentation of the series in this commemorative oversized format, on deluxe newsprint.

Skinbreaker #1 (of 8) will be published on thye 24th of September, 2025.

