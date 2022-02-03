Robert Kirkman, Phil Hester, Klaus Janson Bring Negan To Crossover #12

Yesterday, in Crossover #11 from Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, and John J. Hill, the big ending caught many by surprise. Some saw it coming all along. That the big bad of the series, the serial killer of comic book creators, happened to be Negan from The Walking Dead, who had escaped from that world into the reality of the Crossover series. And for the next issue, Crossover #12, Negan's co-creator Robert Kirkman, along with Phil Hester and Klaus Janson, will be writing and drawing the comic book in question alongside the book's usual creative team.

This is how the solicitation for Crossover #12 previously read.

CROSSOVER #12 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE HILL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210270

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Five The comic book killer has been revealed! But can he be stopped??? Well I'm not going to tell you here. This is a solicitation. Don't be ridiculous. Anyway, I feel like all we do is talk about me and the book. How are you? How's the shop going? You guys check out ROSENBERG's new book yet? WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? Man, is that a good book. Anyway, gotta run. Order a million copies of this issue please. Bye! In Shops: Mar 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

The new solicitation will read as follows.

ALL SECRETS REVEALED TWO creative teams tell one colossal tale! Featuring superstars Robert Kirkman, Phil Hester, and Klaus Janson! The special guest team joins Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, and John J. Hill after the startling revelation from last issue… NEGAN has been the one behind the comic industry murder spree, and he is NOT finished! Don't miss the penultimate chapter of the MEANWHILE storyline in CROSSOVER #12! #NEGANlives #NEGANCROSSOVER

The Final Order Cut-Off for orders of the comic in question will be this Monday, the 7th of February. Now all I have to do is try and get myself into that comic. Hey, if Negan can do it…