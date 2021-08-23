Robin Isn't Gonna Let Robins Tell Him What to Do in Robin #5

Robin #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and a bunch of past Robins are getting all up in Damian Wayne's business in this preview. They seem to have a problem with Robin participating in the Lazarus tournament and want to bring him home to Gotham City. But Robin has no plans to give up. How can they settle this family dispute? With fisticuffs, of course. Check out the preview below.
ROBIN #5
DC Comics
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jorge Corona
Robin reunion! Nightwing, Red Hood, Tim Drake, and Spoiler guest-star as they track Damian down with a plan to bring the young hero back to Gotham. Back to his family. But the son of Batman plans to win the Lazarus Tournament and refuses to return. What starts as a happy reunion quickly turns into a Robin rumble!
In Shops: 8/24/2021
SRP: $3.99
