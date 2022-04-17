Robins #6 Preview: Hologram Tim Drake Saves the Day

Move over, Hologram Tupac! Hologram Tim Drake is here to bail out the rest of the Robins in this preview of Robins #6. Check out the preview below.

ROBINS #6

DC Comics

0222DC111

0222DC112 – Robins #6 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The games are over and Jenny Wren's traps have finally sprung around the Robins! Can the teen wonders unravel the truth behind Jenny's connections to Batman, or will the true first Robin finally rip apart the Bat-Family once and for all?

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.