Robocop Takes On The Terminator, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Robocop Versus The Terminator was a four-issue mini-series published by Dark Horse in 1992, crossing over the two sci-fi action properties with a superstar creative team. Written by Frank Miller and art by Walter Simonson, this was an event when it was published and was damn good as well. It kinda changed how the crossover comic was treated, as Dark Horse continued to crossover their licenses and created the stories people wanted to see but would never get on the big screen. Right now, taking bids at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of the first issue of Robocop Versus The Terminator, and I mean, it is the steal of the century. As of this writing, it's only $6.

I'd Buy Robocop Vs. The Terminator For $6

"Writer: Frank Miller. Artist: Walter Simonson. Cover Artist: Walter Simonson. Letterer: John Workman. Colorist: Rachelle Menashe. Genre: Science-Fiction, Action/Adventure. In the machine-dominated future of 2029, a human rebel gains access to the Skynet computer's Time Displacement Equipment and sends herself into the past on a desperate mission to kill officer Alex Murphy, a.k.a. RoboCop. But Skynet is onto her plan and dispatches a trio of Terminators to the past as well. The Terminators' mission: protect RoboCop at all costs. Just what the heck is going on here? Cover price $2.50. RoboCop Versus the Terminator #1 (Dark Horse, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Frank Miller story. Walt Simonson cover and art. RoboCop cut-out insert included. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 2/22: 30 in 9.8, none higher."

I mean, come on, people, this is the highest-graded copy of this book. Well, one of 30 examples anyway. $6? Who wouldn't want this for $6? Go ahead and click here to take a closer look and to bid as well. While you are there, click around and see what other deals there are. This auction has many.