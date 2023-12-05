Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Nacelleverse, Roboforce, sectaurs

Roboforce, Biker Mice From Mars & Sectaurs Return to Comics in March

Nacelleverse #0 will launch Roboforce, Biker From Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, Power Lords, The Great Garloo from Oni Press.

In the aftermath of the news that Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Seven Bucks Production are working on Nacelle's RoboForce: The Animated Series, Oni Press, in partnership with the Nacelle Company will publish Nacelleverse #0, a giant-sized, 48-page comic to launch Roboforce, Biker From Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, Power Lords, The Great Garloo, and more in advance of their animated debuts in 2024.

"I'm very excited that we'll be launching the NacelleVerse with comic books that will set up all the characters, worlds and plot lines that will be unfolding over the next 5 years as our series come to life," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

On the 20th of March, RoboForce, the Biker Mice from Mars, and more will mark their twenty-first-century return with Nacelleverse #0 by Melissa Flores, Diogenes Neves, Francis Portela and more.

Tying directly into The Nacelle Company's interconnected slate of animated series that will begin with Roboforc, and Biker From Mice From Mars, produced in partnership with executive producer Ryan Reynolds, Nacelleverse#0 will lay the foundation for Oni Press' first year of comic series as a shared universe.

ROBOFORCE #1 (of 3) | COMING IN APRIL

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 (OF 3) | COMING IN JULY

SECTAURS #1 (OF 3) | COMING SOON

POWER LORDS #1 (OF 3) | COMING SOON

"When his planet is annihilated by a cosmic disaster, the alien Great Garloo must begin a galaxy-spanning search for a new home . . . only to discover a bold new universe of champions waiting amongst the stars! From the genetically modified Sectaur warriors of the planet Symbion to the rabble-rousing Biker Mice from Mars, Garloo's quest for safe haven will hurdle him on a one-way collision course toward 22nd Century Earth… where the obsolete robotic work crew called RoboForce is about to forge a new destiny…"

"We're introduced to a series of diverse worlds through the adventures of Garloo, our gentle-hearted nomad without a home," said Melissa Flores. "As Garlow travels the NacelleVerse, we encounter wonderfully complicated characters and circumstances, from smugglers to civil wars to robots, just trying to get some respect. And together we discover a true home consists of the people that welcome you within it. I can't believe I get to relive my childhood with these amazing properties! Getting the opportunity to work with the wonderful team at Oni Press and Nacelle and bring these characters to life in comics is an incredible honor. I can't wait for readers to fall in love with these characters again like I have!"

Covers will be by Marco D'Alfonso, Logan Lubera, InHyuk Lee, Livio Ramondelli, and Mike Deodato.

