RoboForce Joins Rick & Morty in Oni Press April 2024 Solicitations

Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods, RoboForce #1 and Rick and Morty Finals Week: BrawlHer #1 launch in Oni Press' April 2024 solicits and solicitations.

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS #1 (of 3)

WRITER MUREWA AYODELE

ARTIST DOTUN AKANDE

In an age thought forgotten . . . when man, monster, and the divine all strode the Earth . . . a lone warrior emerges to test the immortality of the cruel gods who would deal destruction with impunity . . . He is a one-man reckoning that stands in defiance of his divine masters with a sword in hand and a thirst for godblood. His name: AKOGUN THE BRUTALIZER!

In the tradition of Robert E. Howard's Conan the Barbarian, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Thor, and the best-selling God of War franchise, superstars-in-the-making Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande—the creative duo behind I Am Iron Man and Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood— usher in a new epoch of African dark fantasy on the ancient continent of Alkebulan with a mythic cycle of cosmic destiny and unrelenting warfare colliding man against god . . . and blade against blade!

Told across three powerful, oversize, bi-monthly chapters, steady your mind and spirit for a glorious new comics milestone revealing the fabled origin and battle-tested fury of . . . Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods!

ON SALE APRIL 3rd, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC

ROBOFORCE #1 (of 3)

WRITER MELISSA FLORES

ARTIST DIOGENES NEVES

THE NACELLEVERSE BEGINS HERE! AN EXPLOSIVE NEW UNIVERSE OF TOY AND ANIMATION ICONS LEAPS INTO ACTION . . . WITH THE UNSTOPPABLE ROBOFORCE LEADING THE CHARGE!

Meet Maxx 89, the latest and greatest innovation in the field of robotics! As a member of RoboForce—the crew of highly advanced androids that are redefining technological advancement on 22nd century Earth—there's no job too big for him to handle. But when their creator's newest invention is stolen by a rival company in a brazen act of corporate warfare, Maxx and the high-powered Detonator are

determined to get it back . . . even if it means breaking company protocol!

Leading directly into the upcoming Nacelle Company animated series co-produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Seven Bucks Entertainment, enter a brave new world of incendiary action and robot-on-robot firepower in the first landmark NacelleVerse limited series from blockbuster creators Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Diogenes Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad)!

ON SALE APRIL 17th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

NIGHT PEOPLE #2 (of 4)

WRITERS BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

ARTISTS ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI

FOR SOME PEOPLE, IT'S ALWAYS MIDNIGHT . . . From the minds of neo-noir icon Barry Gifford (Lost Highway), acclaimed writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), and Eisner Award–winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) comes a stiletto-sharp tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder in the American South . . .

On an otherwise quiet street in New Orleans, the battle over abortion is fought between brother and sister evangelical preachers in an ever-escalating rivalry between their neighboring ministries: the Church on the One Hand and the Church on the Other Hand. As the long-secret origin of Brother Dallas Salt and Sister Dilys Salt's rift threatens to erupt into scandal, a fanatical female assassin quietly plans to settle their differences once and for all with a furious display of violence aimed right at the heart of a national debate that couldn't be any more personal.

ON SALE APRIL 10th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #3 (of 4)

WRITER ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST DANIEL IRIZARRI

From creators Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker) and Daniel Irizzari (XINO), enter the next level of the subversive horror/sci-fi hybrid that writhes with fear and tension!

A new kind of evil awaits players in the shadows of Nightmare Cemetery! The game's tricks—playing out in the real world in gruesomely violent ways—drive a wedge between friends thus threatening efforts to find Pik. When Enid bails from the game, she begins her own investigation into the Dreamwave's effect on its players and uncovers an uncanny pattern of mysterious accidents.

ON SALE APRIL 24th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

JILL AND THE KILLERS #4 (of 4)

WRITER OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ARTIST ROBERTA INGRANATA

THE EXPLOSIVE FINAL ISSUE!

Jill Estrada and her friends discover the horrifying truth behind the Seligman killer—and suddenly find themselves fighting for their lives. As they race against the clock to save O'Brien and one another before the body count grows, Jill finally faces the truth about her mother's disappearance—and what that means for her future. Will solving one case lead to another, greater mystery? It is called Jill and the Killers, after all!

ON SALE APRIL 17th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY FINALS WEEK: BRAWLHER #1 (2 of 5)

WRITERS CHRISTOF BOGACS

ARTIST BECK KUBRICK

The countdown to the most ambitious Rick and Morty event ever attempted continues with the next extra-sized special chronicling . . . the worst week of Morty's young life (and it's only Tuesday, ouch).

It's the second day of Finals Week, and Morty only took this Gender Studies course to meet girls, but thanks to Rick he's missed 90 percent of classes and has no idea how he's going to pass his test. Time to study—until the whole family suddenly gets transported into the side-scrolling, beat 'em up video game Hunks From Hell! But with Rick, Morty, and Jerry trapped helplessly in a castle, it's up to Beth and Summer to kick, punch, and energy blast their way out.

ON SALE APRIL 17th, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS #2 (of 4)

WRITERS JOSH TRUJILLO & RYAN LITTLE

ARTISTJARRETT WILLIAMS

Rick Sanchez vs. Everything!

Rick, Morty, and Jerry continue their hunt for the Dream Balls through worlds of conflict—not cool conflict, like, narrative conflict. To stabilize the essence of these literary landscapes, Rick must embrace the way of the Ball Blader—a life he abandoned years ago when he lost his beloved sidepiece, Lucas, to the nefarious Casteratis.

ON SALE APRIL 24th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

DWELLINGS HC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER JAY STEPHENS

Shock, terror, and wry humor pepper every page of Emmy Award-winning, Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist and animator Jay Stephens's Dwellings.

Welcome to Elwich—an oasis of small-town perfection, where the schools overflow with cheery-eyed children, lovingly adorned homes line the historic boulevards . . . and only the crows can see the deep, festering rot that lurks beneath the pristine surface.

Murder. Demonology. Possession. Obsession. Elwich has them all on offer—and behind every dwelling awaits a horrifying new story to be told.

ON SALE APRIL 10th, 2024 | $34.99 | 272 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY: DELUXE DOUBLE FEATURE VOL. 3 HC

WRITERS ALEX FIRER & MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTISTS FRED C. STRESING & MARC ELLERBY

COVER TONY GREGORI

Collects the miniseries Rick's New Hat #1–4 and Infinity Hour #1–4!

The hit comic book series based on the hilarious [adult swim] animated show Rick and Morty continues in all-new stories not seen on TV!

When Rick and Morty buy the greatest hat in all the multiverse, it attracts an evil so banal that even our intrepid adventurers may not be able to stop it in the faux-crossover event no one asked for: Rick's New Hat. And Rick is recruited to join a galactic rebellion, forming a bond with a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries to overthrow the Galactic Federation in Infinity Hour.

ON SALE APRIL 17th, 2024 | $59.99 | 240 pgs. | FC

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: FORECAST FROM STONEHENGE SC

WRITER STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST/COVER DANI BOLINHO

In this Choose Your Own Adventure graphic novel, adapted from R. A. Montgomery's classic Forecast From Stonehenge, you visit the enigmatic and mysterious monument on your summer travels. You attend a Solstice event held by a group of modern-day, nameless druids in disguise. They include the excitable wizard Alistair, a deadly fairy, Elaine, and her horde—even a woodland nymph named Liandra. At the center of the story are the secrets of Stonehenge and a magical scythe that's fallen into your hands.

As you meet this cast of outrageous characters, it's up to you to decide whether they are friend or foe. YOU must choose where the story takes you. Part explorer and part detective, your adventures lead you into London's Underground and beyond, where you search for answers to the eternal mystery of Stonehenge.

From acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman: Evolution)and returning artist Dani Bolinho (Choose Your Own Adventure: Journey Under the Sea) comes a new adapted graphic novel that takes readers on their own visual adventure through London and across the Plains of Salisbury to uncover the secret history of the always-amazing Stonehenge!

ON SALE APRIL 24th, 2024 | $12.99 | 144 pgs. | FC

BEST OF RICK AND MORTY SLIPCASE COLLECTION

WRITERS KYLE STARKS, RYAN FERRIER, MICHAEL MORECI, JIM ZUB, SARAH GRALEY, TINI HOWARD, PAMELA RIBON, JAKE GOLDMAN & ALEX FIRER

ARTISTS CJ CANNON, MARC ELLERBY, TROY LITTLE, SABRINA MATY, FRED C. STRESING, SARAH GRALEY, ERICA HAYES, PHIL MURPHY, BENJAMIN DEWEY & PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

COVER MARC ELLERBY

The only box set containing the true best of the best—the all-time best Rick and Morty stories featuring your favorite family from nearly ten years of Oni Press' acclaimed comics series!

Revisit the finest interdimensional, dysfunctional, confrontational, nonsensical adventures in three never-before-released "best of" volumes: the Best of Rick and Morty, Best of Summer, and Best of Beth & Jerry!

Featuring classic issues including "Morty Shines," "Summer's Eve," Neigh's Anatomy," and

"Rick and Morty Presents: Jerry"

ON SALE AUGUST 2nd, 2024 | $29.99 | 336 pgs. | FC

THE SIXTH GUN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 SC

WRITERS CULLEN BUNN & BRIAN HURTT

ARTISTS BRIAN HURTT, A.C. ZAMUDIO & TYLER CROOK

COVER BRIAN HURTT

The ultimate collection for fans and new readers alike—Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's iconic weird western, The Sixth Gun, is available for the first time in beautiful softcover omnibus editions, boasting an interlocking spine design for the collector's shelf!

The dogs of war are gnawing at their leashes! The forces of darkness have hounded Becky Montcrief since she first placed her hand on the Sixth Gun. Now, Becky and her allies are taking the fight to their enemies. Their goal: destroy the cursed guns once and for all. But the Grey Witch has plans of her own, and she stages a shocking counter attack. The unexpected outcome of this battle will change the fate of the Six forever, and our defenders of the gun come to the epic conclusion of their story.

This volume collects The Sixth Gun #36–50, the stunning conclusion from master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man), Brian Hurtt (The Damned, Manor Black), and Tyler Crook (Harrow County, Petrograd), as well as The Sixth Gun: Valley of Death #1–3, illustrated by A.C. Zamudio (Shadow Roads), and The Sixth Gun: Dust to Dust #1, illustrated by Tyler Crook.

ON SALE APRIL 3rd 2024 | $39.99 | 584 pgs. | FC

THE SHEETS COLLECTION: SLIPCASE BOX SET

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER BRENNA THUMMLER

The complete collection of Brenna Thummler's stunning bestselling Sheets trilogy, now all together in one paperback slipcased box set!

In the beautifully crafted Sheets series, Brenna Thummler offers a magical world inside a haunted laundromat where sheets come to life as ghosts. When Wendell the ghost bumbles into thirteen-year-old Marjorie Glatt's failing laundromat, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship in an attempt to save her family's business in the first installment, Sheets. Soon joined by ghost-photography enthusiast Eliza Duncan in the second book, Delicates, the trio band together in all matters paranormal. But when Marjorie starts to prefer the popular group at school, she'll soon learn the true value of friendship in Wendell and Eliza. As the trilogy comes to a close in Lights, Marjorie and Eliza help Wendell finally discover the truth of his human life.

Spanning three gorgeously illustrated, highly acclaimed, and award-winning books, read Brenna Thummler's heart-wrenching and heartwarming Sheets trilogy from start to finish.

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11th, 2024 | $39.99 | 928 pgs. | FC

