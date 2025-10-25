Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Rocketfellers

Rocketfellers #10 Preview: 25th Century Trick or Trouble?

Raina Rocketfeller crashes Halloween with 25th Century style in Rocketfellers #10! Time-traveling tricks await in stores Wednesday, October 29th.

It's Halloween, where costumes galore fill the neighborhood streets. But there's one particular costume that looks pretty great since it's from the 25th Century. And it's worn by Raina Rocketfeller who's finally hunted down the Rocketfellers with her own ideas of Trick or Treat.

ROCKETFELLERS #10

Image Comics

0825IM0404

0825IM0405 – Rocketfellers #10 Chris Weston Cover – $3.99

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A/CA) Francis Manapul

It's Halloween, where costumes galore fill the neighborhood streets. But there's one particular costume that looks pretty great since it's from the 25th Century. And it's worn by Raina Rocketfeller who's finally hunted down the Rocketfellers with her own ideas of Trick or Treat.

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $3.99

