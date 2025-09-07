Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alyssa wong, cb cebulski, disney cruise, ron lim

Ron Lim Draws Amazing Adventures #1 For Marvel/Disney Adventure Cruise

Revealed this weekend at the Super Manila Comicon is the news that Ron Lim will be drawing the previously teased Amazing Adventures #1 comic, written by Alyssa Wong, with a cover by Leinil Yu, only available on the Disney Adventure Cruise. launching from Singapore. The story follows Tony Stark, who is hosting a tech showcase on the Disney Adventure to celebrate his new Arc Reactor-powered Ironcycle. But Doc Ock has other plans and sabotages a Molecular Duplication Device. It's up to the Super Heroes on board to save the day… If this floats your boat, you can book tickets here.

Leslie Lee, Disney Cruise Line manager previously wrote, "Last November, Marvel Comics' Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski and I sat down to dream up something truly epic: how Marvel Comics could be part of the historic maiden voyage of Disney Adventure — the very first Disney cruise ship to set sail in Asia, launching from Singapore! Fast forward to today, and I'm thrilled to finally be able to reveal the first look at the cover of Amazing Adventures Issue 1 — a brand-new, original Marvel comic book created exclusively for Disney Adventure's inaugural journey this December 2025, in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line and Disney Publishing Asia." She also posted to Instagram that "I'll also be contributing all new articles and features for the book! Talk about an all star crew (ahem)! Thanks for all the support, @cbcebulski! Coming exclusively to all Disney Adventure state rooms from December 2025!"

"Featuring a stunning wraparound cover by Marvel superstar Leinil Francis Yu, and a pulse-pounding story by Eisner and Nebula Award-winner Alyssa Wong, this collector's item is one you won't want to miss. Here's the kicker: the only way to get your grubby hands on this ultra-exclusive one-shot is to sail aboard the Disney Adventure, where it'll be gifted to every stateroom onboard…A true Marvel Masterwork at sea! It's been an absolute joy consulting and curating (nailbiting at times!) this project with the amazing teams across Marvel and Disney — and we're not done yet! But trust me, this is shaping up to be something truly special."

"Oh, and a fun nugget: I pitched the name Amazing Adventures as a nod to Marvel's classic 1961 series — a fitting tribute to bold new beginnings. And I guess I everyone loved it, because that's what we ended up calling it! An Amazing Adventure Awaits, True Believers!"

​

