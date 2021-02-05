So What About Roy Harper In DC Infinite Frontier Anyway? (Spoilers)

Roy Harper is is one of DC Comics' most longstanding characters, created as Speedy by Mort Weisinger and George Papp as Speedy, the teen archer sidekick of the superhero Green Arrow in 1940. He went on to become a core member of the Teen Titans but as an adult, casts off his Speedy identity as the superhero Arsenal. and later, Red Arrow as he joined the Justice League.

Recently, he died accidentally at the hands of fellow Titan and Justice Leaguer, Wally West, The Flash in the Heroes In Crisis event comic book by Tom King and Clay Mann. But in the recent Death Metal series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, along with many other characters, he was brought back from the dead for one final battle.

But what now? Well, Bleeding Cool has been hearing a lot about DC Infinite Frontier – and especially the #0 issue, out in March and which is going to FOC this weekend. You can catch up with a few of them here and debate their veracity as usual all across the internet and call me whatever names you wish. But for Roy Harper fans, here's the news. He's back. How? It is unexplained. But he just… is. I am told to watch out for the Green Arrow & Black Canary story by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT)

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson