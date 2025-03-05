Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Runaways Return For One World Under Doom With Rainbow Rowell

Runaways returns for One World Under Doom with Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande from Marvel Comics in June 2025.

Article Summary Runaways return in June 2025 with a One World Under Doom tie-in by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande.

The new series features the Runaways confronting Doctor Doom in a five-issue limited series.

Rainbow Rowell returns to write, with Elena Casagrande bringing fresh art to the beloved team.

Marvel's favorite misfit heroes face new challenges with covers by Stephanie Hans and Peach Momoko.

Marvel Comics' Runaways return this June in a new One World Under Doom tie-in comic book series by returning Runaways writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Elena Casagrande. And, unlike today's Doctor Strange of Asgard looks like it might actually have something to do with One World Under Doom as well…

Runaways launches a comic about teenagers who discover that their parents are part of an evil crime organization known as "the Pride". Created by Brian Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, in 2003 as part of Marvel Comics' "Tsunami" imprint. The original team included Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Gertrude Yorkes, Chase Stein and Molly Hayes. They are later joined by Victor Mancha, Skrull Xavin, and Klara Prast. The series was cancelled in 2009 and revived in 2017 by Rainbow Rowell and Kris Anka. A live-action Runaways television series debuted on Hulu in 2017.

"Just when you thought they were out, One World Under Doom pulls them back in! This June, Marvel's coolest band of misfits are back in Runaways, a five-issue limited comic book series by award-winning novelist Rainbow Rowell and superstar artist Elena Casagrande. A tie-in to One World Under Doom, this new chapter of the fan-favorite title kicks off when the Runaways' newest member, a reprogrammed Doombot, causes the team to become a prime target of Emperor Doom! The upcoming series marks Rowell's exciting return to the characters. During her celebrated 2017-2021 run, Rowell pushed the Runaways in bold new directions, shifted their dynamics, and evolved their legacy as the wayward children of supervillains. Now, she shatters their status quo once again by placing them in the crosshairs of the greatest supervillain there is!"

RUNAWAYS #1 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Karolina Dean Variant Cover by EJIKURE

Karolina Dean Virgin Variant Cover by EJIKURE

Wraparound Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by SCOTT W. FORBES

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 6/11

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY? Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days. Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running…

"Everyone who knows me knows I will show up for any party the Runaways are invited to," Rowell shared. "They're my all-time faves and my truest love. I can't wait for Runaways fans to see Elena Casagrande's take on the kids — they look so cool — and to see Stephanie Hans' timeless covers. I think we've come up with a really interesting way to weave the Runaways into the One World Under Doombot story, while keeping true to the book's independent spirit." "This is my first team book, and I'm extremely happy to work on these specific characters," Casagrande said. "I hope to stay true to the Runaways aesthetic, using the right mood for its unique storytelling. I knew Runaways from friends who worked on them, from Stefano Caselli to Sara Pichelli, and I loved seeing the evolution of the team. I'm excited to bring the fun and joy of the Runaways to their fans!"

With covers by Stephanie Hans, Peach Momoko and Ejikure, and a look at Casagrande's take on the team in a special wraparound variant cover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!