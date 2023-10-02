Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: deer editor, mad cave, Ryan K. Lindsay

Ryan K Lindsay & Sami Kivelä's Deer Editor Comes To Mad Cave Studios

Ten years after Ryan K Lindsay wrote about Deer Editor for Bleeding Cool, Mad Cave Studios is putting it into print in January 2024.

In 2014, Ryan K Lindsay crowdfunded Deer Editor on Kickstarter with Sami Kivelä and published the first issue digitally almost immediately.

DEER EDITOR is a 48 tablet page B+W mature readers comic about Bucky, the editor of the crime beat at 'The Truth' who also happens to be a deer. This journalistic crime story starts with a John Doe killing and drags Bucky down into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi enabled grotto, and a station locker full of a story bigger than he thinks he's tackling.

Ryan would then self-publish the comic book in print in 2016, and he popped up with it at the DC Talent Workshops. While writing comics such as Everfrost, Beautiful Canvas, Ghost Town, Eternal, Black Beacon, Headspace, Negative Space, Chum and… My Little Pony.

And now Mad Cave Studios, who Ryan has been hanging around for a bit, with Speed Republic drawn by Emanuele Parascandolo, is putting Deer Editor into print next year, with issue 1 in January. Ten years after it was first published…

Coming in January 2024 is an all-new, antler-noir miniseries from Mad Cave Studios, Deer Editor, written by Ryan K Lindsay, with illustrations by Sami Kivelä, colors by Lauren Affe, and letters by Jim Campbell. As an antler slowly twists and grows into something with many paths and points, this anthropomorphic noir is enough to make mystery lovers go buck wild!

"Deer Editor is the story that has always lived rent-free in my heart," said author Ryan K Lindsay, "When Sami and I created Bucky, we knew we'd be with him for life. Telling his initial story has been fun and personal and a place of growth for us both. To now bring him to Mad Cave feels like the perfect next step to amplify this fun, personal nature, and our growth as storytellers. We cannot wait to share Bucky with the world as a release with colour for the very first time, we hope people dig this antler noir tale of journalism and dark truths, and we look forward to working with Mad Cave to give the iconic editor his 12-point place in the spotlight."

"This comic is going to be one of the true icons I leave behind and I'm so excited to get it into stores – I hope you'll join me in this antler noir hysteria for 2024. I have so much to say about this comic, and I'll drop more love and info in the coming weeks, but for now I want to do everything I can to get you to buck around and find out!"

