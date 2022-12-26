Ryan Keats Sells Print Rights To ADHDinos Webcomic

Ryan Keats' webcomic ADHDinos has been picked up for print as a series of graphic novels, by Kate Zimmerman at Union Square & Co. ADHDinos is a strip in which a cartoon dinosaur discusses issues regarding ADHD with its own brain, separate from the creature itself. A bit like this.

Ryan Keats writes "I make @adhdinos instead of going to therapy". Buying world rights to ADHDinos, the publisher states that the comic book "draws from the author's own experience and explores the challenges and misadventures of life with ADHD through the eyes of a lovable brontosaurus" and the book will be in print for the spring.

Ryan Keats' agent Keely Boeving at WordServe Literary represented negotiated the deal. Until then, ADHD can be found on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, the website and Patreon.

Union Square & Co used to be known as Sterling Publishing Company, Inc founded in 1949 by David A. Boehm, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barnes & Noble, which acquired it in 2003, though was put up for sale in 2012 without finding a buyer. In January 2022, Sterling rebranded as Union Square & Co and acquired the British children's publisher Boxer Books, one of its distribution clients.

