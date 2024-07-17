Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: eleonora carlini, ryan parrott, Vicarious

Ryan Parrott & Eleonora Carlini's Vicarious Launches From Boom Studios

Ryan Parrott and Eleonora Carlini's Vicarious is a new sci-fi comic from Boom Studios for October described as Saltburn meets Eat The Rich.

Ryan Parrott and Eleonora Carlini's Vicarious is a new sci-fi comic from Boom Studios for October described as Saltburn meets Eat The Rich. Previously, both worked extensively for Boom Studios on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic books at the publisher.

"There are some ideas that get stuck in your head, and you just keep coming back to them over and over again," said Ryan Parrott. "What would it be like to be able to see through someone else's eyes and feel what they feel? How would that kind of technology change the world? Who would use it, who wouldn't and why? It was just a notion when I first pitched it to BOOM! Studios, but with their guidance and Eleonora Carlini's amazing artwork, Vicarious has turned into a sexy, futuristic neo noir that deals with identity, duality and the value of our lives and experiences."

"The idea that someone can live and see through my eyes fascinates and disturbs me at the same time and Ryan was able to tell it very well!" said Eleonora Carlini. "Kept these feelings in mind and I pushed the aesthetics into grotesque and linear graphic codes, trying to give the pages a freshness and the immediacy that could give the sensation of a trip into another person's experience."

Justin is your average 20-something burnout–no real connections with anyone or prospects on his horizon. But, after a dangerous encounter reveals itself as a fortuitous opportunity, Justin finds just what his life has been missing in the secret world of Proxies–young, attractive, ambitious hustlers like himself who allow the rich access to their feelings and experiences through a cutting edge technological implant. Does Justin have what it takes to make it in this seductive new world?

Vicarious #1 features covers by Dan Panosian, Reiko Murakami, and Rebeca Puebla and is published by the 16th of October. Ryan Parrott is best known for his work on Power Rangers, Rogue Sun, and Dead Day. Eleonora Carlini is best known for her work on Backways, Go Go Power Rangers, Grimm Tales of Terror, Doctor Who, Batgirl of Burnside, Harley Quinn, Green Arrow, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Buffy, Spider-Man, Marauders, Captain Marvel, SpiderPunk, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and created early non-binary character, Kid Quick, for Teen Titans.

