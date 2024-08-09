We Will Get An Absolute Catwoman And An Ultimate Black Cat

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Absolute Batman, ultimate spider-man

We Will Get an Absolute Catwoman in Absolute Batman, and an Ultimate Black Cat in Ultimate Spider-Man's November 2024 Solicits

As well as Jason Aaron, the Comic Source YouTube channel also talked to Scott Synder and Nick Dragotta at San Diego Comic-Con. They talked about the origins and plans for DC All In and the Absolute line, which has been talked about elsewhere, albeit all in one place. But along the way they also mentioned one person who hadn't previously been confirmed as being in Absolute Batman. Scoyy Snyder said, "It's a deep character piece; it's about like how what happens to him as a kid that makes him want to be Batman. It's about his relationships with everyone from the neighbourhood, Selina, and all these different people and it really is a character study. Alfred is sort of the point of view where Alfred is older and jaded and comes to town hunting somebody."

So we have confirmation that Selina Kyle (but is she Catwoman?) will be in the Absolute Batman world. As I was typing this up, the word also came from Marvel Comics that their Ultimate Spider-Man would also be getting the Black Cat (but is she Felicia Hardy?). As well as the rest of the Ultimate Comics solicitations for November…

"The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without super heroes, but when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he's in for a rude awakening! In his absence, super heroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four hit titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER, Peach Momoko's ULTIMATE X-MEN, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES. Today, fans can peek ahead at what's to come in Marvel's bold new Ultimate line this November."

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR?

A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer? On Sale 11/27 ULTIMATES #6

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK!

The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker's Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads? On Sale 11/16

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT?

Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin's Sinister Six? On Sale 11/20 ULTIMATE X-MEN #9

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH!

Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And now she must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe! On Sale 11/13

