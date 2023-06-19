Posted in: Comics | Tagged: image comics, Kill Your Darlkings, KLC, Ryan Stegman

Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings

Kill Your Darlings is the new comic book from KLC Press through Image Comics, ad now promises Ryan Stegman covers each issue.

Kill Your Darlings is the new comic book from Donny Cates' and Ryan Stegman's KLC Press through Image Comics, and the first one that they aren't actually working on. Or are they?

Kill Your Darlings by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Bob Quinn will see something of Ryan Stegman as he will be contributing "open order" variant covers to every issue of Kill Your Darlings so there will be no tier requirements for retailers to get them. The tiers will be reserve ed for two incentive foil covers of the standard cover by Bob Quinn and the Ryan Stegman cover. Or Sugar Daddy Stegman covers as we will now be calling them. Donny Cates hasn't offered a variant cover but given what he did for Spawn, that's no bad thing. Here's the first look at Stegman's cover to issue 1.

And, because it's out in September as Image Comics are making the switch from Diamond to Lunar, we have Image Comics Lunar retailer ordering codes for the first time.

-Cover A by Bob Quinn – Lunar Code 0723IM342

-Cover B by Ryan Stegman – Lunar Code 0723IM343

-Cover C by Bob Quinn [1:25 INCENTIVE, FOIL] – Lunar Code 0723IM344

-Cover D by Ryan Stegman [1:50 INCENTIVE, FOIL] – Lunar Code 0723IM345

Bleeding Cool previously reported that a new comic book series was being launched by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Substack operation Kids Love Chains. Written by Ethan S Parker and Griffin Sheridan, it is drawn by Bob Quinn, designed and lettered by John J Hill and coming from Image Comics in September 2023, described as a horror fantasy comic. And now we know its name, Kill Your Darlings. And is being pitched as Narnia meets Hereditary.

A new epic begins from debut writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, and superstar art team Bob Quinn (Knights of X) and John J. Hill (Vanish) in the upcoming series, Kill Your Darlings. This ongoing dark fantasy adventure is set to launch in September from Image Comics. "Ethan and Griffin have crafted an incredible story that's asked me to draw from the darkest, wildest, and most heart-breaking corners of my imagination," said Quinn. "I'm so excited for people to finally get their hands on Kill Your Darlings, it's easily my best work to date." Hill added: "Each issue gets more and more intense, everyone's really stepping up their game here. Childhood fun and games, teen angst, monsters, magic, gore…this twisted little epic has something for everyone!" Eight-year-old Rose loves nothing more than to play pretend in a magical land of her own creation. To her, that world is as real as our own—from her fluffy friends to the terrible evil that lurks at the center of it all. In one night, the line between fantasy and reality will disappear, an ancient hunger will feed again, and Rose will be pulled into a gruesome saga that began centuries before her birth. "Kill Your Darlings is truly a passion project: An uncompromising, deeply personal story told just how we wanted to tell it," said Parker. "I couldn't be more proud of our unbelievable team, we're cooking up something genuinely special together. I wish this book existed when I was a kid. It would've messed me up in the best way." Sheridan added: "Ethan and I have spent years manifesting Kill Your Darlings into existence. It's thrilling to be on the precipice of finally unleashing this sprawling story from the confines of our minds. I couldn't have asked for better collaborators, everyone is firing on all cylinders in every panel, and I cannot wait for readers to experience the book."

Kill Your Darlings #1 will be available at comic book shops on the 6th of September.

