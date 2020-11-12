RZA & Ghostface Killah's 12 Reasons to Die Goes to Trade at Black Mask

Black Mask Studios returned to the indie comics scene this summer with plans to release their catalog of titles in trade paperback. Titles such as the thriller Nobody is In Control by Patrick Kindlon and Paul Tucker, Devil Within by Stephanie Phillips and Maan House, and Breathless by Pat Shand and Renzo Rodriguez saw the publisher emerge from a period of no releases during the lockdown. Now, the publisher is collecting one of their most interesting titles, which sees two of the biggest hip-hop legends of all time collaborating with creators who were, at the time of the series' release in single issues, new talent. 12 Reasons to Die, a six-issue series about a mob boss's rise and fall, saw the Wu-Tang Clan icons RZA and Ghostface Killah collaborate with Patrick Kindlon and writer Matthew Rosenberg on this title with various artists. The Wu-Tang Clan has been known for references to comics in their songs, so this came as a natural move for the two New York emcees. The trade paperback collection of this series, a treasure for hip-hop heads to be sure, was released from Black Mask Studios today, November 11th.

In their announcement of the 12 Reasons to Die trade paperback, Black Mask wrote of the series."

Guns. Sex. Vinyl. Revenge. Collected in trade for the first time, this collaboration brought Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Ghostface Killah to Black Mask with writers Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) and Patrick Kindlon (Nobody Is In Control, Shoplifters Will Be Terminated) and a murderer's row of artists including Nate Powell (March), Ryan Kelly (DMZ), Tim Seeley (Nightwing, Hack/Slash), Kyle Strahm (Spread), Tyler Crook (Harrow County), Joelle Jones (Catwoman), Toby Cypress (The Grave Diggers Union), Riley Rossmo (Hellblazer), and many more for this horror/crime hybrid about one vengeful soul hunting the 12 mob bosses who conspired his murder.

12 Reasons to Die, which boasts a cover by Paolo Rivera, is in stores now. In their January 2021 solicitations, Black Mask Studios has announced plans to continue rolling out trade paperbacks of previously un-collected series, with Maria Llovet's Loud and Curt Pires and Eric Pfeiffer's Forevers forthcoming.