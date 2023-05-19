Sacrificers, Schlub, Cull, Kaptara, Quest- Image August 2023 Solicits Image Comics launches their August 2023 solicitations with many a launch, including The Sacrificers #1 by Rick Remender, Dave McCaig and Max Fiumara.

Image Comics launches their August 2023 solicitations with many a launch, including The Sacrificers #1 by Rick Remender, Dave McCaig and Max Fiumara, The Schlub by Kenny Porter, Ryan Stegman, Mike Spicer, John J. Hill and Tyrell Cannon, The Cull by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis, That Texas Blood prequel, The Enfield Massacre by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips, Kaptara Universal Truths by Chip Zdarsky and Kagan McLeod, Quest #1 by Jonathan Luna and Crystal Wood and a Deathmate look for Local Man with a Gold One-Shot by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs.

SACRIFICERS #1 CVR A FIUMARA

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A) Dave McCaig (A / CA) Max Fiumara

SERIES PREMIERE

Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign.

New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with superstar MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCHLUB #1 CVR A CANNON

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kenny Porter, Ryan Stegman (A) Mike Spicer, John J. Hill (A / CA) Tyrell Cannon

SERIES PREMIERE

VANISH artist/writer RYAN STEGMAN and Superboy writer KENNY PORTER team up with Beef Bros artist TYRELL CANNON for a new action/comedy series featuring colors by MIKE SPICER and lettering/design by JOHN J. HILL.

Failing dentist Roger Dalton blames the world for his problems until he is body-swapped with the world's greatest superhero. Can Roger save Earth and finally prove to his family he's not a loser? Or are we all doomed?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CULL #1 (OF 5) CVR A DE IULIS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (BLACK CLOAK) and superstar artist MATTIA DE IULIS (Captain America) team up for their first creator-owned work together!

Something is Killing the Children horror vibes mix with The Goonies-style adventure as five friends set off to shoot a short film on a forbidden rock near their home the summer before they all go their separate ways. But that's not really why they're there. One of them has lied. And that lie will change their lives forever.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #1 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

The THAT TEXAS BLOOD duo returns to Ambrose County, Texas with an all-new MINISERIES set 150 years in the past!

Gunslinging action meets dark frontier drama in this original Western thriller, as Montgomery Enfield and his gang of outlaws find themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger and a newborn county that's hungry for law.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAPTARA UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #1 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Kagan McLeod

Back because YOU demanded it! Yes, you! Don't you remember? We were having drinks and you said, "Hey. Whatever happened to… was it KAPTANNA?"

CHIP ZDARSKY (PUBLIC DOMAIN, Batman) and KAGAN MCLEOD (Infinite Kung Fu, Cobra Kai) are BACK with a BRAND-NEW STORY ARC of their "beloved" "science" fiction series! Astronaut KEITH KANGA, trapped on the planet of Kaptara, is trying to find his way home, but first he needs to solve a mystery: who is stealing all the adorable CAT-TANKS? Who would DARE???

This wild and colorful series full of heart and chuckles could be yours for the low, low price of $3.99!

A new chapter in ZDARSKY'S charming, off-the-wall space comedy.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUEST #1

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jonathan Luna, Crystal Wood (A / CA) Jonathan Luna

SERIES PREMIERE

Writer/artist JONATHAN LUNA (THE SWORD, ALEX + ADA) returns for an ONGOING FANTASY SERIES with writer CRYSTAL WOOD (The Black Ballad)!

In a land inspired by Southeast Asia, Princess Anya's new husband Prince Devyan is violently abducted by three giant demons at their wedding. Anya sets out on an epic journey with a growing band of loyal warriors, crossing deadly landscapes and battling horrifying demons. What will she sacrifice to save the man she loves?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN GOLD CVR A SEELEY & FLEECS (ONE SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Jack comes face to face with his explosive past when his superhero alter ego is blasted into modern-day Farmington by a massive cosmic event.

Now, Local Man has to get his younger, more extreme self back to his own time before he ruins what little life Jack has left. But it won't be easy-Crossjack isn't the only one who's landed in the wrong era, and they're both being hunted by a vengeful hero from the past.

Guest starring a ragtag team of your favorite Image Comics heroes, including CYBERFORCE, STREET ANGEL, LOVE EVERLASTING, and…BOOF AND THE BRUISE CREW?!

A perfect jumping-on point for new readers, and a must-have for old-school Image heads. This summer, we're going for the GOLD!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ANTARCTICA #2 CVR A ROBERTS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Simon Birks (A / CA) Wili Roberts

Dr. Hannah, a version of Hannah from a world where resources are all but exhausted, has mysteriously materialized along with another station. Concerned, Hannah tries to defend her colleagues against threats both outside and in, but when they are viciously attacked, they flee, only to make another chilling discovery.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARCADE KINGS #4 (OF 5) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Dylan Burnett (A / CA) Dylan Burnett, Walter Baiamonte, Sara Antonellini

"Get on board with ARCADE KINGS!" -DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, MURDER FALCON)

ROUND FOUR: FIGHT!

Joe's search for his missing brother is over, but now the real battle begins. Ken's leveled up since he last saw Joe, and he's ready to throw down. It's a brother vs. brother matchup to see who's strongest!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BATTLE CHASERS #12 CVR A LULLABI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Madureira (A / CA) Ludo Lullabi

Garrison's will is tested as his showdown with the Martial Paladins comes to a fateful conclusion. Gully confronts her criminal half-brother. Contains 32 action-packed pages and no ads!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BIG GAME #2 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Pepe Larraz

It's Nemesis versus the Ambassadors, the Night Club, the Magic Order, Kingsman, and every single Millarworld creation you have ever known and loved over the years. This book is a BLOODBATH drawn by the biggest artist working in comics right now that continues the comic book event of 2023 with over twenty Millarworld franchises SMASHED together.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #3 (OF 10) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The neighbors open a mysterious door and stare into the abyss! Could the tunnels before them be their only escape? Or will it all lead to more unfathomable terrors?

JEFF LEMIRE & ANDREA SORRENTINO continue the descent into unholy madness in this sprawling new series within THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD ROMANS #6 (OF 6) CVR A MARINKOVICH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Fred Kennedy (A / CA) Nick Marinkovich

MINISERIES FINALE

The battle builds to its climax with the beleaguered Legions facing thousands of Germanic warriors fighting to free their homeland. Honoria races back to Rome, duty in her heart above Arminius.

With victory finally within his grasp, Arminius wonders what a throne is worth when you're left to sit alone.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEEP CUTS #5 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Juni Ba (CA) Chris Brunner

Los Angeles. 1968. The new wave of jazz has left music critic R. Hudson Lowell behind, but a chance encounter with an up-and-comer might just bring back the spark. The DEEP CUTS team is joined by Ignatz Award winner JUNI BA (MONKEY MEAT, Djeliya) for a trip through sound!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 5.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #26

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

First, Owen Johnson mastered the fire power…then, it was his kids. Does it run in the family, or can Owen impart his knowledge and train others to use the fire power?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #23 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele

Now that Dakota's true identity has been revealed, the Gunslinger needs to make a tough decision. Can he trust her, or does he put a bullet in her head?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #3 CVR A MUTTI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ryan Cady (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

THE CLOTTED BLOOD OF A BROKEN WORLD. Dr. O'Connell and Padre Sandoval join the away team as they investigate the hulking wreck of Isla Lodo's petroleum plant and oil derricks. But biohazards and tormented spirits aren't the only horrors waiting in rusting ruins; one crewmember with ulterior motives may be enough to spell disaster for them all.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 03 SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #5 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Howard Chaykin (A) Howard Chaykin (CA) Don Cameron

The 1980s births a completely unanticipated commercial and artistic renaissance…

…but Editorial has notes.

And fans who only yesterday were sneaking time on the school office mimeograph become today's commercial comic book darlings.

WTF?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #8 CVR A BEAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean

There can be only one! That's right, O.G. (Original Gert) is back and QUEEN OF THE HILL…of dead Gertrudes. She did what the King asked, but will she get the prize she was promised? Or will she go on many more adventures so that we can keep this comic going? Hmmmm…

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) return to I HATE FAIRYLAND for a brand-new adventure!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #8 (OF 9)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

Michael's questionable motorcycle skills land him and Sarge in the hospital. As one Sargent fights head trauma, the other suffers a dark night alone with the ghosts of his past. Also…Crusher is found.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IN HELL WE FIGHT #3 CVR A JOK

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Layman (A / CA) Jok

It ain't truly hell until you've got a demonically possessed ventriloquist dummy, is it? Introducing Woody!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #6 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A / CA) Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe

END OF STORY ARC

Cairo. The Indigo Children finally reach their destination. But they'll have to make it through Director Rand and an army of soldiers to make it there. The show stopping finale to the first arc of INDIGO CHILDREN is here!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JUNK RABBIT #5 (OF 5) CVR A ROBINSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A / CA) Jimmie Robinson

MINISERIES FINALE

The secret of the Junk Rabbit is revealed! Captured and stripped, the Rabbit's life hinges on a desperate do-or-die plot by an unlikely duo using trashed ancient technology. Will it be enough to save the Rabbit, or will other sacrifices have to be made?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #11 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

END OF STORY ARC

Kaya has found Jin's captors just as chaos breaks out between warring factions of Mutant royalty and a division of the Robot Empire's army. But after his journey through the dark realm, what has Jin become? Beliefs are shattered and a new path is forged in the epic conclusion to "Kaya in the Poison Lands."

Features a mind-bendingly dope VARIANT COVER by JESSE LONERGAN.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #25 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Fede Mele

Spawn is back on the streets and on the hunt for a creature that is terrorizing the homeless population of New York City.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 2.99

KLIK KLIK BOOM #3 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Douglas Dabbs, Matt Wilson

Sprout continues to bait Dillinger and his high-priced thugs into one death trap after another throughout New York City. But when the bedlam spills into Sprout's warehouse bunker, will she, Serena, and their new best bunny companion Beatrix survive the chaos of gunfire, booby traps, and grenade launchers?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #10 CVR A CHARRETIER

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

END OF STORY ARC

"TOO HIP FOR LOVE," Part Five

The incredible, unforgettable finale to the second arc. Joan desperately tries to find meaning in what has happened to her-the suffering, and the joy. And as she tries, the world she's come to know begins to collapse around her. Is she insane? Is anything real? The answers are finally here!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MONSTRESS #47 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

END OF STORY ARC

The fate of two worlds hangs in the balance as Maika, Zinn, and their companions search for a way home without provoking two factions of imprisoned Monstra into all-out war.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEWBURN #10 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A) Nick Dragotta (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

Newburn's list of allies is growing shorter, alienating police contacts and his employers at the Black Castle. And he'll need allies, soon, with a reporter on his tail.

PLUS: Things heat up for the kid as he tries to find a single friend in "GO BACK" by BROTHERS & DRAGOTTA.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE #6 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

As a string of copycat attacks brings tensions in the city to a new high, Julia's podcast suddenly becomes even more entangled with the case and Ben wrestles with an impossible choice.

PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PAKLIS #7 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Dustin Weaver (A / CA) Dustin Weaver

In the dramatic conclusion to the tech-noir mystery "1949," Detective Blank follows the clues in her dreams to the door of a killer. But facing this maniac who has one foot in the future could mean the end for her. Plus, we return to the universe of "Amnia Cycle," where Amnia and Byzner are stranded on a deserted planet. When Byzner makes his escape, he finds no one believes he is who he says he is.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 5.99

PURR EVIL #2 (OF 6) CVR A BRAGA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Laura Braga

"THE DARK PAST MEOWS AT THE DOOR"

One cannot escape one's demons forever! Jason has managed to find Rita again and threatens to make her pay for all the sins of the past. But Rita and Steve have bigger problems to think about. Deb and Robert have disappeared to who knows where, and as time moves inexorably on, the two young lovers are about to discover that recklessness can have terrifying consequences!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #26 CVR A COSTA & FERIGATO MV

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa

THE CATALYST WAR CONTINUES! The rules of engagement become clear. Nathan and Marshall face the first trial.

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #15 CVR A VECCHIO MV

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

Dylan risks everything for a chance to return home as Caleb makes a decision that threatens to change the fate of New Orleans-and the world-forever.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #4 CVR A DREW CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Drew Craig (A) Jason Finestone (A / CA) Drew Craig

Starstorm unlocks a new power and opens a portal to another dimension, where he and his companions encounter their future selves, who warn of an impending war that could decimate not only the planet, but the entire universe.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #21 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Fede Mele

The Scorched are still trying to come to terms with the fact that Monolith is now on the team. Will his brutality become an asset-or a hindrance?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SCRAPPER #2 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Cliff Bleszinksi, Alex De Campi (A) Sandy Jarrell (CA) Juan Ferreyra

Reeling from the loss of his home and with dozens of SMITE stormtroopers on his tail, Scrapper has to flee across town. Tank recruits the city's other critters to give him a paw (or wing). The second action-packed issue from games legend CLIFF BLESZINSKI is here, now with art by the great RYAN KELLY (Saucer County, Funrama), JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS, PHANTOM ROAD), and co-writing by ALEX DE CAMPI (PARASOCIAL, DRACULA, MOTHERF*CKER!). If you've ever wanted to pet the dog in a video game, this is the book for you.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING EPIC #4 CVR A KUDRANSKI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

Reeling from the loss of his home and with dozens of SMITE stormtroopers on his tail, Scrapper has to flee across town. Tank recruits the city's other critters to give him a paw (or wing). The second action-packed issue from games legend CLIFF BLESZINSKI is here, now with art by the great RYAN KELLY (Saucer County, Funrama), JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS, PHANTOM ROAD), and co-writing by ALEX DE CAMPI (PARASOCIAL, DRACULA, MOTHERF*CKER!). If you've ever wanted to pet the dog in a video game, this is the book for you.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #345 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Fede Mele

The Dead Zones are open, and Spawn has become wildly outnumbered. Time to pull out the BIG GUNS-literally.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 2.99

STARSIGNS #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick

With the newest Starsign in tow, Rana and the others race desperately to stay a step ahead of the vicious Derek Duke. But when the most powerful people in the world are after you, nowhere is safe…

The stakes are raised in SALADIN AHMED & MEGAN LEVENS' contemporary superhuman saga.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STONEHEART #6 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

Shayde Whisper and Eldon Redwood's plans to flee Lightspring Canyon go awry when they entangle Lightspring guards, resulting in an all-out gang war and the appearance of familiar comrades from the past. The dubious duo set sail to answer the never-ending questions surrounding Shayde Whisper and who she really is.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUMMONERS WAR AWAKENING #5 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Luca Claretti, Igor Monti

An official tie-in to the worldwide hit mobile game SUMMONERS WAR!

Trapped between Stiodani airships and the deadly bounty hunter, Malakhan, Rai's summoning skills will be put to the ultimate test to save her friends.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SWAN SONGS #2 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

"THE END OF A MARRIAGE"

W. MAXWELL PRINCE's exploration of things ending continues as another all-star artist joins the party: CASPAR WIJNGAARD of HOMESICK PILOTS! Here, two former lovers find themselves-per a stipulation of their divorce settlement-locked in eternal mortal combat!

Watch the rise and fall of their doomed love…and the bloody, multi-genre aftermath!

We'll say it again: all things come to a close; these are the SWAN SONGS.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TALES OF SYZPENSE #2 CVR A WOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood (A) Nelson Daniel (A / CA) Ashley Wood

The split book revival continues at Syzygy! In T.P. LOUISE & ASHLEY WOOD's "Les Mort 13," Les Mort is schooled in the way of the unseen world, and he may not survive the experience!

In "Dreamweaver" by CHRIS RYALL & NELSON DANIEL, the aged mystic's attempts to pass on his abilities to the much younger Jennica Howard threaten to ruin his life and prematurely end hers!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TERRORWAR #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jay Leisten (A / CA) Dave Acosta, Walter Pereyra

Held captive by Terrors, Muhammad's mind and body are stretched to the breaking point. Meanwhile, Mae and the rest of the crew race to rescue their boss.

The sci-fi horror series by SALADIN AHMED and DAVE ACOSTA reaches a fever pitch!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #26 CVR A GEOFFO & O HALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Geoffo (CA) Geo (A / CA) Chris O'Halloran

In the wake of last issue's revelations, Tatsuo embarks on a dangerous journey, while Nadia struggles to find recruits for her plan to destroy The Syndicate.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND #2 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Dax Gordine, Morgan Beem, Dean Rankine (A) Dax Gordine, Morgan Beem, Dean Rankine (CA) Mike Del Mundo

Three Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG's I HATE FAIRYLAND!

DAX GORDINE (Giant-Size Little Marvel, Fantastic Four) presents a…uh…friendly game of cards in "Gameday." MORGAN BEEM (Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) delves into revenge in "The Death and Rebirth of Cloudia." And DEAN RANKINE (Simpsons Comics, Invader Zim) treats us to "The Hunchover."

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #25 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

NEW STORY ARC

"VICTORY," Part One

LANDMARK 25TH ISSUE! After the harrowing revelations of the "Disunity" arc, the final leg of the spiraling journey to the center of the new America begins. For the first time since entering the undiscovered country, the group has regained contact with the outside world. But what shocking news will be delivered?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VOID RIVALS #3 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe debuts a monstrous new villain!

Fighting for their lives to return to the Sacred Ring, Darak and Solila face a new threat-capture! And they're not the only prisoners on this ship…

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #68 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

After all that's happened recently, the group is on edge when a new stranger shows up and promises a safe haven in a new community.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #69 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Rick and company pick their way through the ravaged streets of the nation's once-alive capital.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WEIRD WORK #2 (OF 4) CVR A KANE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jordan Thomas (A / CA) Shaky Kane

With things heating up, Ovra and Donut find themselves in increasingly dangerous and strange situations as forces from all sides converge to stop them uncovering the truth of the dockside triple homicide.

Bullets fly, new suspects appear, and Ovra goes on one wild trip. It's weird work-but somebody's gotta do it.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

W0RLDTR33 #5 CVR E 100 COPY INCV FULLERTON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Gavin Fullerton

END OF STORY ARC

With PH34R ascendent, Gabriel is forced to pull a trigger that will change the shape of the entire world. No sacrifice is too great to stop the spread of the Undernet…

The first arc of the acclaimed new horror hit from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics) ends in a way NO ONE will see coming!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMBASSADORS TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A) Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Buffagni, Matteo Scalera, Karl Kerschl (A / CA) Frank Quitely

You've cracked the superhuman mystery and can give superpowers to six different people around the world. Who do you choose? The world's greatest and most ambitious superhero comic needs the world's greatest comic book artists. FRANK QUITELY, TRAVIS CHAREST, OLIVIER COIPEL, and an international line-up of superstars step forward to introduce an all-new cast of characters from MARK MILLAR's latest Netflix sensation.

Collects THE AMBASSADORS #1-6

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ARROWSMITH SO SMART IN THEIR FINE UNIFORMS TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Jesus Merino, Alex Sinclair (CA) Jose Rafael Fonteriz, Jos? Villarrubia (A / CA) Carlos Pacheco

The classic fantasy-adventure epic. Young Fletcher Arrowsmith learns the true cost of war, in an alternate history where dragons and magic spells are as much a part of World War I as bullets and barbed wire.

Collects ARROWSMITH, VOL. 1 #1-6

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 16.99

CLASSWAR TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rob Williams (A) Travel Foreman (A / CA) Trevor Hairsine

Love your country then rip it down! The critically-acclaimed indie superhero hit gets its own paperback collection for the first time! Beloved supersoldier, American, uncovers the dark truth behind The White House and burns the word 'Liar' into the forehead of The President on live TV. Now on the run with a rogue CIA agent, he intends to reveal everything he now knows to the world. Can his former teammates, the superteam Enola Gay, stop him?

Collects CLA$$WAR #1-6

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 16.99

HEXWARE TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Zulema Lavina (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Why sell your soul…when you can buy a new one?

In a corporate-ruled city where class inequality is greater than ever, a desperate, lonely populace is drawn to neo-spiritualism and hedge magic.

When their teenage daughter is murdered, the Marks family is left asking the gods what they did to deserve this. But their android maid, Which-Where, has a different approach. Perhaps if she asked the devil…

Now, to pay the price, a machine with the soul of a teenage girl must hunt down souls who have escaped from hell. But on the way, she and her only friend, Ren, discover a vast conspiracy threatening to burn the last civilization to the ground. Can Which-Where keep her soul with her humanity on the line?

A futuristic dark fantasy miniseries by acclaimed creator TIM SEELEY (Nightwing, HACK/SLASH, REVIVAL) and rising star ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (The Little Mermaid, Red Sonja)!

Collects HEXWARE #1-6

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 16.99

LOW COMPENDIUM TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Greg Tocchini, Dave McCaig

In the far future, our sun has begun its inevitable expansion process, scorching Earth's surface with extreme radiation. Humanity is sent to hide in the lowest depths of the sea, waiting in protected domed cities, while probes scour the galaxy for inhabitable planets.

Generations later, a returned probe finally crashes on Earth's surface, now a hostile and alien place that no human has seen in eons. It falls on Stel Caine, a lone mother and the last scientist, to rise from these depths, reunite her shattered family, and find salvation for a people who've lost all hope…

Collects the entire critically acclaimed series from New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE) and visionary artist GREG TOCCHINI (LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME, Uncanny X-Force), who bring you a heightened character drama merged with big, vivid, high adventure that explores the most unexpected alien world of all-Earth.

Collects LOW #1-26

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 49.99

NAILBITER COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Mike Henderson, Adam Guzowski, John J. Hill

Sixteen of the world's most notorious serial killers were all born and raised in Buckaroo, Oregon, the worst and most infamous being Edward Charles Warren-the Nailbiter! What is happening in this small town to create so many serial killers?

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON & MIKE HENDERSON deliver a mystery that mixes Twin Peaks with the horror of Se7en! Fans of GIDEON FALLS, Something is Killing the Children, and THE WALKING DEAD will enjoy this bloody drama! This compendium collects the entirety of the original critically acclaimed hit thriller in one massive package.

Collects NAILBITER #1-30 and NAILBITER / HACK/SLASH

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 49.99

PLUSH TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard, Rico Renzi

Serial-killing, cannibalistic furries! PLASTIC and VINYL creators DOUG WAGNER & DANIEL HILLYARD are back. This time, they've recruited colorist extraordinaire RICO RENZI for their disturbing "neon-horror" spin on fursuit psychopaths and bizarre love.

In PLUSH, Devin Fulcher is coerced into attending his first furry convention. When he accidentally happens upon a group of furries devouring a human, the insanity begins. Do they just want Devin for dinner…or something much more wicked?

Collects PLUSH #1-6

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LITTLE MONSTERS TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

The small group of child vampires has been fractured by the arrival of humans to the ruins of the city they call home. Their ultimate survival depends on their ability to work together against the humans.

The thrilling conclusion to the newest series from JEFF LEMIRE & DUSTIN NGUYEN, the Eisner-winning creative team behind the bestselling DESCENDER and ASCENDER series.

Collects LITTLE MONSTERS #7-13

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MAGIC ORDER TP VOL 04 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

The Magic Order is in turmoil after Cordelia is forced to expel her brother. Whispers of discontent persist among the other wizards. They're tired of the rules they've all been living under-and now a coup is brewing. Will old friends become the greatest threat the Magic Order has ever seen? Collecting all six issues of the smash-hit fourth volume, and coming in 2024 as a Netflix live-action series.

Collects THE MAGIC ORDER 4 #1-6

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ORDINARY GODS TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Frank William (CA) Igor Monti (A / CA) Felipe Watanabe

Across the world, the Awakened race to complete the God Machine. But as their thousands of lifetimes come back to them, and lines are drawn and sides taken, Christopher makes a final choice that will decide the fate of two worlds.

Collects ORDINARY GODS #7-12

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 26

IMAGE COMICS

(W) David Hine (A) Philip Tan (CA) Greg Capullo

God is not in his Heaven, and all is wrong with the world. The goddess Kali is doing some head-hunting in India while the Angel Zera takes on the Forgotten Ones in a battle for control of the hosts of Heaven. Wanda's family is being torn apart as Spawn bares his heart to Cyan, and a new foe, The Disciple, stands in the way of Spawn preventing an approaching apocalypse.

Collects SPAWN #154-160

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 16.99

TIME BEFORE TIME TP VOL 04 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rory McConville, Declan Shalvey (A) Jorge Coehlo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Dreams are achieved and losses are mourned in the fourth volume of the critically acclaimed time-hopping saga.

After traveling billions of years into the past, Nadia finally reunites with her mother and sister in the hidden city of Arcola. But the happy reunion is short-lived, as the city's hatred of robots soon forces her to choose between Kevin and her family, all while a mysterious threat plots to tear the futuristic city apart.

Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #19-23

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 16.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

The bestselling post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series continues. This is the story of a group of kids getting lost in the ruins of America and the things they find there. Sometimes you have to fight for what matters the most-your life, your loved ones, and your record collection.

Collects WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #10-13

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 14.99