Sainted Love & Lone Launch in Vault Comics' September 2023 Solicits

Vault Comics' September 2023 solicits and solicitations are up and running and they kick off with the new comic book series Lone #1 by Angie Hewitt.

Vault Comics' September 2023 solicits and solicitations are up and running and they kick off with the new comic book series Lone #1 by Angie Hewitt. Promised as a graphic novel for the Summer, it is now to be a series. "In this fantasy, a soon-to-be eighth-grader Alma makes a disturbing discovery: the lake her town is named for has disappeared, along with everyone's remembrance of it having ever existed. With her best friend's help, Alma investigates the mystery, because more than just the lake has vanished; and now Alma worries: is she the cause of these mass disappearances?"

Vault Comics also have Sainted Love #1, a new series by Steve Orlando and Giopota about the greatest inventor the world in love with the toughest bare-knuckle boxer in the New York City in 1907. And he's looking for a better year to be in love.

Here are Vault Comics' full solicits for September.

LONE NO.1

(WRITER / ARTIST) ANGIE HEWITT

(LETTERS) ANDWORLD

(COVER A) ANGIE HEWITT

ON THE LAST DAY OF SUMMER BEFORE EIGHTH GRADE, ALMA MAKES A DISTURBING DISCOVERY: THE LAKE HER TOWN IS NAMED FOR HAS DISAPPEARED. NOT DRIED UP. VANISHED! WHAT'S MORE CONCERNING IS THAT NO ONE ELSE REMEMBERS IT EVER EXISTED. WITH THE HELP OF HER BEST FRIEND, KEL, ALMA TRIES TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THE MYSTERY. BUT AS MORE THINGS START TO DISAPPEAR, ALMA WORRIES SHE MIGHT SOMEHOW BE THE CAUSE.

"AN EXISTENTIAL NAIL-BITER FOR READERS OF ANY AGE." — MICHAEL MORECI

"FANTASTIC STORYTELLING." — DAVID MACK

"I LOVE THIS COMIC." — NICOLE RIFKIN

"LOVELY AND HAUNTING ALL AT ONCE." — ELIOT RAHAL

40 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

SAINTED LOVE NO.1

(WRITER) STEVE ORLANDO (ARTIST) GIOPOTA

(COVER A) GIOPOTA

NEW YORK CITY. 1907. MALCOLM IRINA IS THE GREATEST INVENTOR THE WORLD'S NEVER HEARD OF, AND HIS LOVER, JOHN WOLF, IS THE TOUGHEST BARE-KNUCKLE BOXER IN THE CITY. IRINA'S GRANDEST INVENTION, THE CHRONOCORRIDOR, IS NEARLY COMPLETE. HE DREAMS OF WHISKING HIMSELF AND WOLF AWAY TO A TIME WHEN THEY CAN LIVE AND LOVE FREELY. BUT WHEN CRAZED DETECTIVE FELT RAIDS IRINA'S LAB, THE COUPLE DIVE INTO THE FRESHLY POWERED UP PORTAL TO ESCAPE CAPTURE.

STEVE ORLANDO (EISNER+GLAAD NOMINATED WRITER OF SCARLET WITCH, SPIDER-MAN 2099, WONDER WOMAN) AND GIOPOTA (ARTIST+CREATOR OF BELOVED WEBCOMIC MOTHERSEA) HURL YOU ACROSS TIME WITH IRINA AND WOLF, AS THEY ENCOUNTER FAMOUS QUEER EOPLE THROUGHOUT HISTORY AND FIGHT BACK AGAINST ALL WHO WOULD SEE THEIR NAMES AND LOVE ERASED! 48 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

DOOR TO DOOR, NIGHT BY NIGHT NO. 9

(W) BUNN (A) CANTIRINO (C) CUNNIFFE (L) ANDWORLD

THE LAST TIME OUR SALES CREW MET THE DREADED LAMASHTU, THEIR LIVES WERE CHANGED FOREVER. NOW THE DEMON IS BACK, NESTING IN ANOTHER SMALL TOWN, ABDUCTING CHILDREN. WHEN THE CREW RUNS AFOUL OF THE MONSTER THIS TIME, THERE'S A GOOD CHANCE NONE OF THEM WILL SURVIVE. 32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

MONEY SHOT: COMES AGAIN NO. 5

(W) SEELEY (A) LAGACÉ (C) BADILLA Z (L) CRANK!

IT'S CHERRY'S WORLD! THE XXX-PLORERS ARE TRAPPED INSIDE 80S ADULT COMIX WITH NO WAY OUT BUT GOING DOWN! THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE FIRST BILLIONAIRE- BASHING ARC!

24 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

THE NASTY NO. 6

(W) LEES (A) CAHOON (C) RUSSELL (L) CAMPBELL

CYNTHIA CRUDGILL HAS BROUGHT HER ANTI- HORROR CAMPAIGN TO RUTHERGLEN, WHICH SPELLS BAD NEWS FOR MONSTER-DOME VIDEO AND FOR THE EFFORTS OF THUMPER AND HIS FRIENDS TO FINISH THEIR MOVIE. BUT THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET MUCH WORSE… BECAUSE RED ENNIS IS NO LONGER TAKING DIRECTION AND NO LONGER DISAPPEARING ONCE THE CAMERAS STOP ROLLING!

32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

UNNATURAL ORDER NO.3

CHRIS YOST, co-creator of X-23, writer of hundreds of X-Men issues and films and shows like Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian, returns to comic books with Val Rodrigues to weave together Dark Fantasy and action-packed SciFi in UNNATURAL ORDER!

(W) YOST (A) RODRIGUES (C) KELLY (L) ANDWORLD

POWERED BY CERN'S LARGE HADRON COLLIDER, THE DRUID UNLEASHED HIS SPELL, CHANGING EVERYTHING. NAVY SEAL JOHN MURPHY WAS AT GROUND ZERO AND IS THE ONLY ONE WHO REMEMBERS HOW THE WORLD USED TO BE…OR IS HE? MURPHY'S INTENT ON KILLING THE DRUID AND SETTING THINGS RIGHT, BUT ANOTHER PLAYER HAS ENTERED THE GAME, AND NOW MURPHY AND HIS TEAM HAVE A SURPRISING NEW THREAT TO DEAL WITH. 40 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

BARBARIC: HELL TO PAY, VOL. 3 IT'S ALL GONE TO HELL!

(W) MORECI (A) GOODEN (C) DUKE (L) CAMPBELL

OWEN IS TRAPPED IN A FIERY PRISON WITH SEVERAL UNSAVORIES FROM HIS PAST… AND ONE OLD FRIEND. MEANWHILE, SOREN AND STEEL STRIKE A DANGEROUS PACT WITH KA, A

DEADLY ASSASSIN WHO MIGHT KNOW HOW TO GET OWEN BACK. BUT THAT'S GONNA REQUIRE TRUSTING A WHOLE NEW WITCH. COMPLETE NEW ARC!

$99.99 160 PGS TRADE PAPERBACK FULL COLOR

QUEEN OF SWORDS: A BARBARIC TALE, VOL.1

SPINNING OUT OF BARBARIC!

(W) MORECI (A) HOWELL (C) DÍAZ (L) CAMPBELL

SERRA IS A WITCH WITH A CHECKERED PAST; KA IS AN ASSASSIN WITH AN AGENDA ALL HER OWN, AND DEADHEART IS A BARBARIAN WHO WANTS TO BASH EVERYONE IN HER PATH. THEY'LL HAVE TO UNITE THEIR UNIQUE SKILLS TO TRACK DOWN A POWERFUL FOE WHO'S TIED THEIR LIVES TOGETHER. GET READY TO MEET YOUR NEW FAVORITE INSTRUMENT OF DEATH— THE EVIL GA'BAR, WHOSE SPIRIT IS NOW TRAPPED IN DEADHEART'S SWORD! COMPLETE SERIES! $21.99 112 PGS TRADE PAPERBACK FULL COLOR

WIFWULF

(W) LANZING & KELLY (A) OGDEN (L) ANDWORLD

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL PLUS! ADDITIONAL STORIES & GUEST ART CREATED BY DAILEN OGDEN W I F W U L F IS AN ORIGINAL FOLKLORE MYTH TELLING THE STORY OF CHARITY BJORNSDOTTER, A YOUNG WOMAN IN 1860'S MONTANA WHO SPENDS HER DAYS IN THE WOODS WITH HER CLOSEST FRIEND, A LOCAL WOLF SHE CALLS SILVER SLASH. CHARITY IS ON THE

PRECIPICE OF MARRIAGE TO THE MOST HANDSOME MAN IN HER SMALL VILLAGE, THE MERCURIAL-YET-BELOVED PAUL SKELD. BUT AS HER HUSBAND ISOLATES HER FROM SILVER

SLASH, SHE BEGINS TO FEEL A CALL TO THE WILDS…FOR IT IS THERE THAT HER TRUE DESTINY AWAITS. WIFWULF IS THE HARROWING TALE OF A WOMAN FORCIBLY SEPARATED FROM THAT WHICH MAKES HER FEEL ALIVE, A REINTERPRETATION OF THE CLASSIC WEREWOLF MYTH… AND THE ORIGIN STORY OF A NEW GODDESS. PLUS GUEST ART AND STORY! $19.99 112 PGS GRAPHIC NOVEL FULL COLOR

WASTED SPACE THE COSMIC COLLECTION

(W) MORECI (A) SHERMAN (C) WORDIE (L) CAMPBELL

VAULT'S BIGGEST BILLY BANE IS A PROPHET WHO GOT IT ALL WRONG, AND THE GALAXY HAS BEEN BURNING EVER SINCE. ALL HE WANTS IS TO WASTE AWAY IN THE DARKEST CORNER OF SPACE WITH HIS BEST PAL DUST, A SUPERCHARGED FUQ BOT. BUT WHEN A NEW PROPHET COMES CALLING, BILLY IS SUMMONED TO SAVE THE GALAXY HE'S AT LEAST PARTIALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR DESTROYING. TOO BAD HE COULDN'T CARE LESS. COMPLETE SERIES! (25 ISSUES!) $79.99 672 PGS HARDCOVER FULL COLOR, VAULT'S BIGGEST BOOK YET!

