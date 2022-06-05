Vault Comics' Wonderbound To Publish Lone by Angie Hewitt

Lone is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Angie Hewitt. In this fantasy, a soon-to-be eighth-grader Alma makes a disturbing discovery: the lake her town is named for has disappeared, along with everyone's remembrance of it having ever existed. With her best friend's help, Alma investigates the mystery, because more than just the lake has vanished; and now Alma worries: is she the cause of these mass disappearances? Lone has been picked up by former Justice League editor Rebecca Taylor at Vault Comics' MG and YA imprint Wonderbound, who have acquired world rights to the middle-grade graphic novel.

Angie Hewitt tweeted "thrilled to finally announce my debut graphic novel — LONE, a mysterious fantasy full of bizarre disappearances and the obstacles of loneliness ☆彡 publication is slated for summer 2023!"

Angie Hewitt is a Brooklyn based illustrator and cartoonist whose work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators (Student Scholarship 2019 and 2020), American Illustration 38, Light Grey Art Lab (Senior Show) and has worked with clients such as The New Yorker, Moving Colour, House Special (NDA), Titmouse (NDA) and Nickelodeon (NDA). Angie has also worked in collaborative comics projects with Lucky Pocket Press and ShortBox Comics.

Lone will be published in the summer of 2023. Angie Hewitt's agent Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency negotiated the deal. Wonderbound is the middle grade and young adult publishing imprint of Vault Comics which states that "Every Wonderbound book is a ticket to a land of wonder, inviting you to leave behind the ordinary and explore a world of magic, marvels, and mysteries. Whether you're learning fantastical wrassling, going on zany quests to deliver packages (and stuff), solving the mysteries of a gothic mansion, or settling into a spooky new apartment, you're always in for an adventure."