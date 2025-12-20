Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction, The Joker

Sales Of Matt Fraction And Jorge Jimenez' Batman Are Going Up

Sales Of Matt Fraction And Jorge Jimenez' Batman Are Going Up... and What Did Red Hood Do Ton The Joker In DC's K.O.?

Article Summary Batman sales surge as Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's run sees multiple reprints and climbing pre-orders

Batman #5, #3, and #2 hit new printings, showing rare upward demand for a mainstream superhero series

The upcoming Batman #7 teases Joker’s grim fate following events in DC’s K.O. with Red Hood's involvement

Get key details on new Batman issues, including plot teases for #5, #6, #7, and the climactic #163

It's happened to Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. But it's also happening to the mainstream ongoing Batman series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. As Jorge Jimenez posts on social media, "Woaah, I've received some amazing news! Batman #5 has had more pre-orders than the previous issues, Batman #3 is having a SECOND print!, and Batman #2 is having a THIRD print!! Seriously, thank you all so much for your incredible support this year, one I'll never forget!!"

Bleeding Cool recorded the new printings on our PrintWatch this week. But sales going up a few issues into a series is an unusual one, with Volume 4 demand rising, even before DC Comics has finished publishing Volume 3, with Batman #163 still set for the end of March after Batman Volume 4 #7. Talking of which, the most recently solicited Batman #7 for March and the return of the Joker seem to be spinning out of DC's K.O. with the Joker in some kind of stasis/preservation tube. What did Red Hood do to him during the DC KO tournament to leave him in such a state?

BATMAN #5

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $4.99 1/7/2026 BATMAN #6

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $4.99 2/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $4.99 2/4/2026 BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026 BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 3/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!