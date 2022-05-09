Sandman Featuring A Todd McFarlane Pin-Up, Taking Bids At Heritage

Sandman books still have a little time to gain in the comics aftermarket. We know that the Netflix series based around the popular Neil Gaiman Vertigo comic is around the corner and coming at some point in 2022. After an initial spike when the first footage debuted last year, the market has quieted down a bit as we all wait to see if they actually got the adaptation right. At Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of issue #50 from that series, which actually features a pin-up by none other than Todd McFarlane, as well as Dave McKean, Michael Kaluta, and John Totleben, to name a few. It currently is at $110. Check it out below.

Sandman Books Are A Sneaky Great Pick-Up Right Now

"Sandman #50 (DC, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. P. Craig Russell art. Pin-ups by Todd McFarlane, Dave McKean, Michael Kaluta, and John Totleben. Black cover with metallic ink. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 4/22: 26 in 9.8, none higher. His name was Haroun Al Raschid, King of Kings, Prince of the Faithful, and he was the Caliph of Baghdad when it was the Jewel of Arabia. The ruler of a vast empire, he gathered around him the finest men, the loveliest women, and the wiliest magicians in his domain. Haroun Al Raschid was a good ruler and wise, but he knew a great secret, one that left a black stain on his heart. There was one thing he desired that he could not possess – immortality, though not for himself – and there was only one who could grant it to him – the Lord of Dreams. In "Ramadan," the 50th issue of THE SANDMAN, Neil Gaiman and P. Craig Russell collaborate to tell a fabulous tale straight out of the Arabian Nights, the story of a Palace of Wonders and one of the myriad ways that a dream can be born. Drawing on both centuries-old myths and yesterday's news, Gaiman has composed a bitter-sweet fable about fables. Russell's finely detailed renderings give life to Gaiman's vision of a glorious, mythical past. This 48-page celebration also features an exclusive gallery of interpretations of the Sandman by Todd McFarlane, Dave McKean, Scott McCloud, Michael Kaluta, John Totleben, Michael Zulli, and Jill Karla Schwartz."

Sandman books are one of the sneaky great investment books right now, as most have kinda forgotten that the show is happening. One could make a killing off this book, as it is only one of 27 9.8's on the CGC census. Go here to place a bid on this one.