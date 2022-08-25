Sandman Done Right? Dream Master in BlackBox's November 2022 Solicits

Jonathan Hedrick and Luigi Barricelli launch their new series Dream Master in BlackBox Comics's November 2022 solicits and solicitations. How well timed for a comic about "a forgotten paladin who protects us from our nightmares while we sleep. Without him, we may never wake up again. He is the Dream Master. His curse is to guard our unconscious bodies from an evil entity who wishes to enter our reality, collapsing it for all eternity." Maybe they'll get a Netflix series out of it… or at least something on Peacock.

DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR A BARRICELLI

BLACKBOX COMICS

SEP221432

SEP221433 – DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR B SILVA – 6.99

SEP221434 – DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR C EL TAB – 5.99

SEP221435 – DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY BARRICELLI INCV

SEP221436 – DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY DA SILVA INCV

SEP221437 – DREAM MASTER #1 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY EL TAB INCV

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) LUIGI BARRICELLI

There is a forgotten paladin who protects us from our nightmares while we sleep. Without him, we may never wake up again. He is the Dream Master. His curse is to guard our unconscious bodies from an evil entity who wishes to enter our reality, collapsing it for all eternity.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NINJA KAIDAN #5 (OF 5) CVR A MEYER

BLACKBOX COMICS

SEP221438

SEP221439 – NINJA KAIDAN #5 (OF 5) CVR B MEYER – 4.99

SEP221440 – NINJA KAIDAN #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MEYER

SEP221441 – NINJA KAIDAN #5 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARRICELLI

(W) Eric Palicki (A / CA) Lucas Meyer

The Kaidan armor is the source of many wonders when it comes to battling ghosts, but it's not much use to a man alone against a very alive Russian gang and their very real bullets. Unfortunately for the Russians, a lifetime of training has prepared Yuki for exactly this.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

