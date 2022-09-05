Sandman Drawn By Jack Kirby, Up for Auction

Sandman, Jed Walker not the master of dreams, debuted in the bronze age in 1974 to much acclaim and featuring covers by none other that Jack Kirby. The first issue of the series was the final collaboration by Kirby and Joe Simon, one of the great duos in the history of comics. So, the prestige of this run, short as it was, it there in spades. While Kirby drew the first issue, the rest of them had art by Kirby and Ernie Chan, and is written by Michael Fleisher. I have always enjoyed this series, and today at Heritage Auctions two of the six issues, #2 and #3, both CGC 9.6, are taking bids. #2 is at $78, while #3 is at only $56. Check them out below.

Sandman Is Worth Seeking Out, So Do It

"Cover by Jack Kirby and Mike Royer. The Night of the Spider, script by Michael Fleisher, art by Ernie Chan (as Ernie Chua) and Mike Royer; Jed Walker is kidnapped by the evil Dr. Spider, who hopes to use his angst-filled dreams to create nightmares which he will animate. Editorial explaining the strong sales of the one-shot Simon-Kirby Sandman and the new creative team, art by Jack Kirby and Mike Royer. 36 pgs., full color. $0.25. Cover price $0.25."

"Cover by Jack Kirby and Mike Royer. The Brain That Blacked Out the Bronx!, script by Michael Fleisher, art by Ernie Chan (as Ernie Chua) and Mike Royer; A living brain uses a little girls dreams to make his evil plans a reality, and Sandman takes action. 36 pgs., full color. $0.25. Cover price $0.25."

As bronze age comics rise, some of these gems are going to start to climb in value from where they have been the last few years, so best to grab them now. Go here and here to get more info on these and to place bids as well.

