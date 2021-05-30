Sapphic Rom-Com Graphic Novel, If You'll Have Me, Sells For 6 Figures

If You'll Have Me, a YA Sapphic rom-com graphic novel by Eunnie, has just sold at auction for six figures, with bids from five publishers. The lucky winner was Dana Leydig at Viking Press. If You'll Have Me tells the story of a college freshman, introvert, and self-proclaimed people-pleaser Momo Gardner who isn't looking for love. That is until she falls for PG, the girl with a reputation for breaking hearts, and a whirlwind romance ensues, causing both to reckon with deep-seated insecurities for a chance at true love. Eunnie is a webcomic creator behind the Bestest Friends and Dumb* parody strips. If You'll Have Me will be published in the spring of 2023. Eunnie's agent, Thao Le at Sandra Dijkstra Literary did the two-book deal for world rights.

Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books. Thao represents picture books and graphic novels by author-illustrators, Middle Grade fiction, and Young Adult across genres, as well as Science-Fiction/Fantasy and select Romance for adults. In the picture book realm, she's excited to work with illustrators who write their own picture books and is most drawn to art that is emotive and vivid. Her tastes tend towards stories that are character driven, witty, progressive, and ends with a twist. In Middle Grade and YA, whether in prose or graphic novel format, she's currently seeking contemporary stories that are witty, heartfelt, and authentic. She's especially drawn to stories about family and friendships from the POV of diverse protagonists. Thao's clients include New York Times and Indie bestselling authors such as Roshani Chokshi, Sandhya Menon, Emily Duncan, Jessie Sima, Jessica Kim, and more.