Sarah Clawson Willis, Ana Hinojosa Sell OGN Band Nerd To HMH/Etch

Sarah Clawson Willis and Ana Hinojosa have sold their debut graphic novel Band Nerd to HMH/Etch. According to Publisher's Weekly, Band Nerd is about how "Seventh-grader Lucy Carver is determined to make first chair flute at Windley School of the Arts, but two things stand in her way: snobby Tolli Claybourne and Lucy's loving but dysfunctional parents. "

Ana Hinojosa posted on Instagram, saying "Coming Spring 2023! Thrilled to announce that I'm going to be a part of making a book called BAND NERD written by Sara Clawson Willis! Have been working with my agent, Maria Vicente and with Lily Kessinger and Sara Crowe and the great people at HMH publishing & P.S Literary Agency for this project and it's been so surreal! I can't wait to see it flourish into a finished book soon !!"

Publication for Band Nerd is set for 2023. Sarah Clawson Willis' agent, Sara Crowe at Pippin Properties, and Ana Hinojasa's agent Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary negotiated the deal.

Etch is a new imprint in HMH's Books for Young Readers group, launched this time last year, and dedicated to" publishing graphic novels that exemplify the best in art and storytelling across genres and reflect the diversity of young readers". The imprint will release around 15 books per year, including the recently announced The Worst Ronin. HMH – or Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District and specialised in textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line.

Maria Vicente is a senior literary agent at P.S. Literary, specializing in children's fiction and non-fiction projects for readers of all ages. Her publishing career began as an intern with Bree Ogden at D4EO Literary Agency, and she also interned at P.S. Literary before joining the agency as an associate agent. She also represented Ashley Robin Franklin and her YA graphic novel The Hills of Estrella Roja, and Stephanie Cooke and Mel Valentine's Pillow Talk when they were both also picked up by Lily Kessinger for HMH publication in 2023.